Cameron Bell scored a pair of goals, Ahmed Abdullahi passed for two assists, and the Daviess County High School boys soccer team netted three first-half goals on the way to a 4-1 district win over Apollo on Thursday night at Eagle Stadium.

The Panthers (6-0, 3-0 in 9th District) carried a 3-0 lead into intermission, but after that, the proverbial wheels fell off.

