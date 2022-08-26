Cameron Bell scored a pair of goals, Ahmed Abdullahi passed for two assists, and the Daviess County High School boys soccer team netted three first-half goals on the way to a 4-1 district win over Apollo on Thursday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Panthers (6-0, 3-0 in 9th District) carried a 3-0 lead into intermission, but after that, the proverbial wheels fell off.
“The first half, we did a lot of good things,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “I was really happy with the first half, even felt like we maybe left one or two (goals) out there that we could’ve finished. The second half was an absolute disaster, that’s as kind as I can put it.
“Some of that, you give Apollo credit. They came out and battled us and fought, but I don’t know what happened at halftime. It’s one of those games where maybe you wish halftime never happened because we were playing really well in the first half.”
Bell scored the first two goals of the night for DC, the first coming on an assisted cross by Braden Dant in only the second minute. Bell, a sophomore, scored on an empty net after Abdullahi took a long pass, beat the Apollo goalkeeper and hit a low cross to the front of the goal in the 16th minute.
Sam Glover capped off the first-half scoring when he collected a rebound off Nate Dailey’s shot and put it away in the 37th minute to put his team ahead 3-0 at the break.
Apollo (2-4, 1-2) entered the second half much more focused on pushing up and disrupting the Panthers’ offense with physical play, which paid dividends for the Eagles.
Apollo’s Astere Irunva cut the deficit to two goals when he followed up a rebound off of a direct kick with 10:38 left to play.
“I wish we would’ve played like we did in the second half in the first half,” Eagles coach Ryan Poirier said afterward. “The second half was 1-1, and we had a lot more of the ball. We really pressured them and they had a hard time with the pressure. If we could’ve done that a little bit earlier, it’s probably a different score, but at least the kids saw, ‘OK, if we get up and pressure, we’re good. We can play, so we’re fine.’
“Next time we see them, hopefully we can come out with that intensity, because I thought the intensity was completely different in the second half.”
DC closed out scoring when Abdullahi found Dax Sandifer for a goal in the 74th minute.
The Panthers finished with a 7-2 edge in shots on goal, but Doug Sandifer and DC’s coaches just wanted to see their team stick to the simple play instead of complicated attempts that led to turnovers.
“There’s no answer for it,” Sandifer added. “I don’t know what happened in the second half, but it is what it is. We get out of here with a district win, and that’s the positive that I can take from the overall game.
“The big picture, it’s a win. It’s a positive, but I think (the players) would agree with me that the second half was not a thing of beauty at all. We go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week.”
Apollo returns to action Saturday when it hosts University Heights, while Daviess County is off until a road matchup at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
