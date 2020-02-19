Senior guard Adam Goetz scored a team-high 19 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team used a big second-half run before holding off Oakland City for a 74-62 nonconference win Tuesday night in Oakland City, Indiana.
After a half that included three ties and seven lead changes, the Panthers (10-14) carried a 34-31 advantage into intermission — with Goetz and sophomore guard Nathan Boyle combining for 20 points in the first 20 minutes. Both players hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half, and Goetz’s jumper with 44 seconds until halftime lifted KWC to a five-point lead before Oakland City’s Kase Robinson hit a pair of free throws that cut the deficit to a single possession.
Senior guard Erik Bell’s layup five minutes into the second half sparked a 16-0 run, giving Wesleyan a 62-40 lead on freshman forward Ben Sisson’s jump shot with 8:56 to go.
Not to be deterred, the Mighty Oaks (8-17) answered with a 13-0 scoring outburst of their own, with Robinson’s 3 pulling Oakland City within nine points with 4:17 remaining.
From there, however, junior guard Zach Hopewell knocked down 7-of-8 free throws, and sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile converted a pair of layups to hold off the Mighty Oaks’ comeback bid.
It was far from a flawless performance, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said, but his players did enough to get the victory.
“We needed a run, and we got it,” he said. “Sometimes when you have these types of games, you’re thinking a little bit before you shoot it. You’re not playing with that freedom and that confidence. I don’t know where the game would’ve been at halftime without Goetz and Boyle.
“It was nice to see, in the second half, our guys playing a little bit more free and doing the things that we practice, just playing reactionary basketball and performing.”
Goetz shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point distance, and hauled in six rebounds. Boyle added 12 points with four made 3s, while Battaile and Sisson (three blocks) chipped in 10 points apiece.
The Panthers made 48.3% of their shot attempts from the floor, with a 10-of-29 mark from beyond the arc (34.5%) and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line (80%). KWC committed 15 turnovers leading to 17 Oakland City points.
Hopewell finished with nine points, and senior guard Erik Bell posted eight points with six boards and four assists.
“We weren’t performing as well as we can, and that’s OK,” Cooper said. “I think we settled in and played well enough and tough enough tonight to get it done.
“Erik Bell was a breath of fresh air and really did some good things with the tempo of the game, getting some deflections, some very nice passes and got to the rim and finished a lot of those tonight. He was good.”
The Mighty Oaks were led by a game-best 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Tyler Toopes, while Nathaniel Schmittler tallied 19 points and eight rebounds. Robinson chipped in 11 points for Oakland City, which shot 42.3% from the floor, 5-of-13 from distance (38.5%), 13-of-14 on foul shots (92.9%) and committed 17 turnovers leading to 15 KWC points.
“Oakland City is a team that shoots it very, very well,” Cooper said. “They’re extremely dangerous, 13-of-14 from the free-throw line, they don’t beat themselves. This was a test for us.”
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a conference matchup at Trevecca Nazarene before closing out the regular season Feb. 29 at Tiffin.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but our kids play hard,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to get some guys playing their best basketball prior to Saturday, and these Senior Nights are gonna be a test for us — at Trevecca and at Tiffin. They’re gonna have the juices flowing, ready for us. Today was a preparation for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.