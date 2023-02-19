Antonio Thomas scored a career-high 29 points, five Panthers scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team never trailed in a crucial 94-87 conference victory over Malone in front of raucous crowd Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Thomas connected on 7-of-12 shots from the floor, including 4-of-8 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-15 free throws in 39 minutes, helping the Panthers (14-12, 10-8 G-MAC) take a full-game lead over Malone and move into a tie for fifth place in the league standings.
“I think our guys are peaking at the right time,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “It’s so cliche, but the formation of our roster took some time.
“We’ve evolved into a very selfless, bought-in, enthusiastic basketball team and a team that took this game very, very personal because of what happened up there (a 104-71 loss on Dec. 15). We showed up today.”
Thomas, who was recognized before the game alongside fellow seniors JoMel Boyd, Keegan Brewer, Jordan Roland and Ben Sisson, also recorded four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal without a turnover in the all-around effort.
“We’ve always said from the beginning that he’s a physically polished basketball player and he’s got the potential to be such a tremendous leader,” Cooper said of Thomas. “His limitations on the basketball court sometimes hurt him because he’s not the most pure shooter at his position, but he’s emerged into that — he’s over 40% right now from the 3-point line. He’s playing very, very confident.
“It takes time for players to learn the system and believe in the system. It took Antonio some time to do that, and now in the last few weeks he’s as bought into the system as anyone. Not ironically at all, he’s playing the best basketball that he’s played.”
Sisson finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three blocks for KWC, while Boyd produced 15 points with five boards and a pair of blocks. Eddie Jones Jr. and Beezy Fernandez chipped in 11 points apiece, Kennedy Miles notched nine points with a team-high nine rebounds, and Roland struggled scoring but dished a game-best nine assists.
Malone’s Bo Myers made a layup with 14:04 left in the first half that tied the game at 14-14, but Fernandez’s layup 15 seconds later sparked a 14-2 scoring outburst that put Wesleyan up 28-16 with 9:13 left in the half.
Another Myers layup trimmed the Pioneers’ deficit to 32-29 with 5:19 until halftime before Sisson’s dunk in transition keyed a 9-2 run — with Boyd’s jump shot giving the Panthers a 10-point lead with 3:13 left in the first half.
Wesleyan led 45-38 at intermission and wasted little time adding to that advantage. Thomas sank a pair of foul shots that capped off a 7-0 mini-burst, leaving the Panthers ahead 55-40 less than three minutes into the second half.
The Pioneers trailed 80-65 with 4:14 remaining but never went away. Justin Miller’s 3-pointer capped off a 22-10 scoring run that pulled Malone within 90-87 with 35 seconds left. Boyd made two free throws, Miller missed a 3, and Thomas added two more foul shots with 23 seconds left before Sisson’s steal cemented the victory.
KWC shot 55% from the floor, including 10-of-26 from beyond the arc (38.5%), and made 18-of-26 free throws (69.2%) with 22 assists and only six turnovers.
Myers scored 26 points with six rebounds to lead Malone (14-10, 9-9), and Miller finished with 22 points and eight assists. Levi Seiler chipped in 19 points with nine rebounds as the Pioneers shot 49.3% from the field, 12-of-26 from 3-point range (46.2%) and 7-of-9 at the free-throw line (77.8%) with 10 turnovers.
Malone won the edge in rebounding (34-33) and second-chance points (14-13), but Wesleyan claimed the lead in points off turnovers (17-7), fast-break scoring (10-4), bench production (19-12) and paint scoring (44-42).
The Panthers play again Thursday at Ohio Dominican to start a two-game conference road trip to end the season — and they’re looking forward to the challenge.
“We showed up today, and now we got to show up on the road,” Cooper said. “It’s been a tough year on the road, but it’s all about confidence and toughness. Our confidence and toughness have to be on point, and we’ve got to bring these two home and, hopefully, get back to the Sportscenter next Tuesday (to host a first-round conference game).
“If we’re playing our best basketball right now and competing with that type of togetherness and that strong culture that’s been established — guys are bought in to it now — I’m very proud of it and very enthusiastic about what we can do the next two weeks.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 45 49 — 94
Malone (87) — Myers 26, Miller 22, Seller 19, Conard 5, Gutic 5, Moore 5, Blair 2, Broughton 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (94) — Thomas 29, Sisson 16, Boyd 15, Fernandez 11, Jones 11, Miles 8, Roland 4.
