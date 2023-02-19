Antonio Thomas scored a career-high 29 points, five Panthers scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team never trailed in a crucial 94-87 conference victory over Malone in front of raucous crowd Saturday at the Sportscenter.

Thomas connected on 7-of-12 shots from the floor, including 4-of-8 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-15 free throws in 39 minutes, helping the Panthers (14-12, 10-8 G-MAC) take a full-game lead over Malone and move into a tie for fifth place in the league standings.

