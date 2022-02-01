With seven games remaining on the 2021-22 slate, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team has high expectations for the rest of the campaign.
Despite Saturday’s 67-61 setback against Walsh, the Panthers remain one of the top teams in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, with a 12-7 overall record and a 9-4 mark against league competition — good for third place in the conference standings.
Before Saturday, Wesleyan had won three of its previous four outings — and KWC coaches credit their players’ cohesion for the team’s success.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We’re really fighting. At the end of January and the beginning of February, some teams dial it down and go into cruise control. I feel like we’re still trying to fight out there. I’m proud of the kids.
“They really enjoy each other. This late in the season and you’re still connected and together, that’s huge. That changes everything.”
The year hasn’t come without its struggles, though.
Wesleyan has been forced to play without redshirt senior guard Leah Richardson, who was lost for the season after tearing her ACL in a matchup against Malone on Dec. 11. As a result, the Panthers have been forced to change their strategy.
“We wanted to press more this year,” Nieman admitted, “but losing Leah — she was a big part of that. So, we can only press in certain times. We want to work on building up our endurance and stay out of foul trouble.”
On the season, the Panthers are averaging 68.7 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and a 32.1% shooting mark from 3-point range.
However, where KWC makes its mark is on defense. Wesleyan is third in the league in scoring defense (60.6 ppg), fifth in opponent field-goal percentage (42.1%), third in 3-point shooting defense (28.7%), and leads the league in steals (9.5 spg).
“I like where we’re at,” Nieman said. “I think we’re right in the mix with all the good teams in our conference. Ashland’s a juggernaut. They are, because they’re so deep. That’s the thing — everybody’s keeping their seniors. We’re playing experienced teams, so we don’t have any room for error.”
Others have stepped up in Richardson’s absence, though.
“I really feel like there’s growth with the players that are taking her minutes,” Nieman said. “There’s been tremendous growth. We’ve been really excited about the growth of the players coming in, whether it’s Shaylee (McDonald), Reeva Hammelman or others. Folks coming in have certainly stepped up.”
Wesleyan is back in action for a pair of road games later this week, as the Panthers face Cedarville (12-6, 7-5) on Thursday and Ohio Dominican (4-16, 4-10) on Saturday. Then, they close the regular season with four of five games at home.
“We’ve got another road trip, another Wednesday-through-Saturday road trip,” Nieman said. “We play Ohio Dominican and Cedarville, two teams we really took care of here. Those two teams are battling and trying to get into the conference tournament, so we’ll try to bring the energy on the road. With the way our conference is, it’s all a battle.”
