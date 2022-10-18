The Daviess County High School boys soccer team continues its journey through the postseason Tuesday when the Panthers host North Oldham in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
The contest is set for a 7 p.m. start at Deer Park.
DC (18-4-1) has won its last five outings, including runs through the 9th District and 3rd Region tournaments, and has been victorious in seven of its last eight matchups.
“I feel like we’re playing good soccer right now,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. “The last three games, we’ve really started playing well on both sides of the ball. That’s what we hope to continue and what we need to do to have the best chance to advance after this game.”
According to senior midfielder Nate Dailey, DC’s confidence is sky-high after capturing their ninth consecutive regional title last week.
“(It) is about the best start we could’ve had to get that momentum rolling,” he said of the Panthers’ 7-0 win over rival Owensboro.
The Panthers won the previous meeting with North Oldham this season, 2-1 at the Purples Classic in Bowling Green on Sept. 3. The two sides also met in last year’s state tournament, with DC capturing a 1-0 second-round victory in Goshen.
“North Oldham is a very good team,” Sandier added. “We played them early in the year and it was a tight game. They have several weapons and are strong defensively.
“It’ll be a tightly-contested game. They’re no slouch and we don’t feel like we are, either. It’s just about who can take advantage of their opportunities and not make too many mistakes in front of their own goal. Anything can happen this time of year.”
DC features a balanced group led offensively by senior forwards Ahmed Abdullahi (14 goals, 11 assists); Sean Higgs (10 goals, nine assists); and Hayden Boswell (10 goals, five assists). Ten players have scored at least three goals apiece for the Panthers, and 11 have passed for multiple assists.
On average, DC scores 3.3 goals and gives up less than a goal per game.
“We’re not going to do anything differently than what we’ve been doing,” Sandifer said. “I feel like what we’re doing gives us a good chance to win games. We’ve just been spending the last couple of days trying to be more efficient and cleaning things up. We’re looking forward to a really good game.”
North Oldham, which scores 2.5 goals and allows 1.1 goals per contest, is led by Charlie Christ (15 goals, six assists); Cameron Hill (five goals, six assists); and Matthew Johnson (12 assists, three goals).
The Panthers would appreciate a big, supportive crowd Tuesday night, Sandifer said, but he also knows the state tournament prices — $9 for tickets — is steeper than what fans are used to.
“I think the kids get a lift from that, but it’s hard to ask students to pay that to come to a soccer game or any sporting event,” he said. “Hopefully we have a good turnout, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Advance tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co.
