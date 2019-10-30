Daviess County High School's boys' soccer team will be taking dead-aim at landing a spot in the KHSAA state championship game for the fourth time in 10 years -- and third time in four years -- today in Lexington.
The Panthers take on East Carter in a 5 p.m. (CT) semifinal matchup at Bryan Station High School, where DCHS won the 2016 state title.
Moreover, Daviess County has never lost in the semifinal stage of the state tournament.
"We're ready to go," Panthers head coach Doug Sandifer said. "We're trying to find out as much as we can about East Carter, and that's a bit difficult because they're on other side of the state and there are no common opponents.
"They look kind of big and physical, and they have a guy (Ethan Miller) who has scored 40 goals," Sandifer said. "They're size and strength could cause us some problems.
"At the same time, I think we could cause them problems because we have quick, fast players who have the ability to attack in certain situations, so it should be interesting."
Miller, a junior, also has 11 assists for Raiders (19-3-1), the 16th Region champions who advanced to the semifinal round with a 2-1 conquest of visiting Prestonsburg.
Other threats for East Carter include junior Logan Cales (16 goals, 9 assists), senior Garrett Halstead (11 goals, 13 assists), junior Christopher Helms-Oleson (9 goals, 8 assists), and junior Jacopo Volpato (8 goals, 2 assists).
Raiders goalkeepers Trevor Cline and Breck Sargent have combined to limit foes to 23 goals, while producing 89 saves.
Daviess County, meanwhile, is coming off a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host Warren Central in Bowling Green.
The Panthers (20-2-2) are led by the highly productive forward tandem of senior Jacob Boling (32 goals, 8 assists) and junior Hunter Clark (22 goals, 22 assists).
In addition, DC showcases freshman Hayden Boswell (9 goals, 9 assists), sophomore Neh Reh (8 goals, 4 assists), junior Declan Armistead (6 goals, 5 assists), and junior Hayden Glover (4 goals, 7 assists).
In goal, Panthers sophomore Cody Clark has allowed 24 goals and has saved 85 shots.
"With this group, I want to kind of keep them sheltered from the bright lights and the big nature of the moment," Sandifer said. "We just want to play the game that's going on between the lines and not be distracted by being on the big stage.
"Our focus will be on the process of playing the game the right way, not even thinking about winning or losing, but staying dialed in on doing what it takes to be successful."
Sandifer believes DC's ability to win in tough postseason environments will serve the team well in Lexington.
"We were on the road at Madisonville-North Hopkins and at Warren Central, and we found a way," Sandifer said. "That's a huge confidence-builder heading into the state semifinals."
• In Wednesday's 7 p.m. (CT) semifinal, 11th Region champion Henry Clay (23-1-3) meets 8th District champion Oldham County (16-5-1). Semifinal winners face off at 5 p.m. (CT) on Saturday for the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.