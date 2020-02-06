After reaching the semifinals of the state tournament each of the past two seasons, the Daviess County High School boys’ bowling team is ready to take the next step.
The Panthers, along with Owensboro High School senior Savanah Yarber and Ohio County sophomore Axel Roman, will be eyeing a state title when the KHSAA State Bowling Championships begin Thursday at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville.
DC finished as the runner-up in last month’s 1st Region Tournament, earning a third consecutive trip to the state tournament. With an experienced group of upperclassmen leading the way, the Panthers’ confidence remains sky-high.
“We pushed that all year,” Panthers coach Byron Johnson said of reaching state. “They’ve been in the top three two years in a row now. Sometimes they think they’re not good enough to make it, especially the last couple of years, but I think this year — with our senior leadership and two really good juniors behind them — we’ve got the guys that can do it.”
The Panthers are led by seniors Briar Harper and Jon Royal, who have both bowled on the varsity team since they were in the sixth grade. Behind them are the junior duo of Seth Payne and CJ Snyder.
At the regional tournament, DC finished fourth in the seeding before knocking off Owensboro Catholic in three games (191-121, 163-113, 192-131), Henderson County in three games (200-156, 205-181, 220-199) and archrival Apollo in six (197-151, 152-212, 191-191, 213-163, 220-202, 201-189).
The Panthers fell to region champion South Warren in three games (169-152, 222-171, 225-149), but their self-belief remains unwavering.
“It won’t be anything new for the people that have been on the team for a while,” Harper said. “The majority of our team has experience in different shots, so I believe we have a good upper-hand on the lane play and oil patterns once we get up to state.”
The team competition begins Friday, following the individual and unified portions of the tournament on Thursday.
Individually, Yarber and Roman will look to build on strong region showings.
She’s never been to state competition in any capacity before, but Yarber said her main priority is staying focused.
“I think it’s gonna be a little intimidating at first, because I’ve heard that bowling alley is pretty big,” said Yarber, who finished fourth in the 1st Region Tournament. “I’m used to bowling at small alleys, but I think if I can do it at regional, I can do it at state.”
Roman, meanwhile, isn’t sure what to expect after placing third in the region.
“I’m pretty excited for it,” he said. “It’ll be my first time going to state. Last time we bowled at Bowling Green, I made the all-region team, but I’m hoping I can bring that trophy home from state.”
DC will also be represented in the unified division with the team of Harper and Daniel Morris, who finished runner-up in the region tournament.
