The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team is in prime position for the postseason.
The Panthers, at 21-11 overall and 18-6 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition, have just four games remaining in the regular season — a key series against Tiffin as KWC looks to climb higher in the conference standings.
Wesleyan sits just one game back of league-leader Trevecca Nazarene (24-10, 19-5 in G-MAC), with the conference tournament set to begin May 12.
KWC, which split a four-game series with No. 23 Trevecca this past weekend, set itself up nicely to claim the No. 1 seed with a strong close — and it doesn’t hurt that the final four games are at Panther Park in Owensboro. The Panthers will need a strong mental approach and even a little bit of luck, especially since Trevecca closes its regular season with four games against middle-of-the-road Cedarville.
However, anything can happen. That’s why you play the games.
With Ohio Dominican and Walsh, both 19-9 in the league, hot on KWC’s trail, the Panthers can’t afford any slippage this weekend, either.
Wesleyan has performed well under pressure throughout the year, so there’s plenty of momentum on its side. After all, the Panthers have some of the G-MAC’s most talented players on their roster.
They feature three of the top six hitters in the league, led by senior shortstop Ben Wilcoxson’s .427 batting average. He’s also scored 32 runs, driven in 25 runners, clubbed 12 doubles and two triples, and has been hit by pitches more times (10) than he’s struck out (9). His 103 at-bats are nowhere near the top of the G-MAC, but he gets on base a staggering 51.2% of the time.
Wesleyan has also seen tremendous offensive performances out of redshirt fifth-year outfielder Cody Bridges (.395, 32 runs, 26 RBIs) and redshirt junior outfielder Robert Chayka (.388, 29 runs, 14 RBIs, two home runs), who have helped the Panthers hit .305 as a team — good for third in the conference.
KWC’s about more than just offense, too.
As a team, the Panthers are third in the G-MAC with a 4.93 earned-run average. Individually, they’re led by two of the best pitchers in the conference in CJ Fairchild and Devin Smith.
Fairchild, a freshman right-handed hurler, sports a 5-2 record with a 3.23 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 16 walks in 47 1/3 innings. Smith, a fifth-year righty, is 3-1 with a 3.83 ERA, 58 strikeouts and 17 walks in 49 1/3 innings.
The Panthers even excel defensively.
Wesleyan is second in the G-MAC with a .965 fielding percentage and is tied with Trevecca with a league-low 37 errors.
Put all of these components together, and KWC has all the tools to make some noise in the postseason. Even if the Panthers can’t pull ahead for the first seed in the league tournament, there’s no reason to think they can’t leave next week’s G-MAC tournament with a championship. An experienced, skilled bunch of players, Wesleyan finds itself in an excellent position to capture a league title and advance to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional for the first time since 2017.
Four more games remain on Wesleyan’s schedule — a pair of noon doubleheaders Friday and Saturday — before the G-MAC tournament begins.
And the Panthers are clearly ready to pounce.
