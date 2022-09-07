A trio of boys teams finished just three strokes apart following the first round of action in the 2022 City-County Championship on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club, setting up a tight race down the stretch.
Daviess County holds the lead with a team score of 163, followed by Owensboro Catholic (165) and Owensboro (166).
Action will resume Wednesday to crown individual and team winners.
Grant Broughton shot a 39 in the nine-hole format, leading teammates Dawson Lamb (40), Grayson Powers (40) and Hayden Sapp (44).
“It’s kind of been the same thing we’ve been going through all year,” DCHS coach Lars King said afterward. “We play good for a few holes and then we’ll have a bad hole, play good for a few holes and then have a bad hole.”
There were positives and negatives throughout the outing, he added.
“I was pretty pleased with the way Grayson Powers played today and Hayden Sapp, two of the seniors,” King said. “It was two of the better nines they’ve played this year, which is impressive. Dawson hung in there, he hit two balls out of bounds and still shot 40.
“Grant’s just kind of been the one that I’m waiting to play the way he was at the beginning of the season. He ended up 3-over today, which isn’t bad, but at the same time, was under par after one and then shot three over. It’s one of those things that it’s disappointing, but it’s not a bad day.”
Catholic, sitting at one stroke back, was led by Houston Danzer’s 38. Other scorers included Hayden Crabtree (40), Noah Johnson (43) and JT Payne (44).
Owensboro, meanwhile, was paced by Will Hume’s 38, alongside contributions from Brady. Benjamin (42), Cole Crews (42) and Will Rickard (44).
Apollo sits in fourth (183) with scoring by Trevor Cecil (38), Ethan Clements (43), Caleb Poe (48) and Mason Julian (54).
Whitesville Trinity is fifth (220) with production from Landon Huff (39), Gavin Howard (50), Finn Williams (65) and Isaac Reed (68).
King has confidence that his team can pull out the victory Wednesday, but the Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“I would like to see Grant come back and play well, and if he can play well enough to be in contention, I think our team will win,” he said. “Dawson’s just got to keep the ball inbounds, if he keeps the ball in play he’ll have a good day. And if those other two boys can shoot the exact same score or better, then we should win as a team and have some positives going forward.
“But there are two teams right there in that grouping with us. It’s a close race. We’re only up one on Catholic and three on Owensboro, and I know neither one of them had their best day either. It’s going to be close.”
On the girls side, Owensboro Catholic sits in the lead with a 189. Top scorers for the Lady Aces were Hannah Robbins (44), Lanie Ann Osborne (47), Conleigh Osborne (48) and RC Porter (50).
Daviess County’s Claire Reynolds holds the individual lead with a 39, with the Lady Panthers (211) getting additional contributions from Annalee Yager (47), Baylie Billingsley (48) and Leah Coppick (77).
Individually, Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons shot a 44 while Owensboro’s Ellie Watson shot 54 and Ryann Kasey had a 69.
