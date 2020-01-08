The process of "learning how to win" is more than just a cliché.
Sure, some coaches use it as an easy excuse for losing, but for others -- like Drew Cooper and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team -- it's simply a fact of circumstances.
When the Panthers came together last season in Cooper's first year in Owensboro, the team was brand new to players and fans alike. New faces filled the roster, and there were glimpses throughout the season of the team's eventual potential.
KWC took its lumps last season, which ended with narrowly missing out on the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's postseason tournament.
Now, with a group of returning, experienced players and a batch of talented, versatile newcomers finding their way, the 2019-20 season is shaping up nicely for the Wesleyan program.
Of course, it wasn't just an overnight process. The Panthers had to learn how to win first.
A little more than a week into 2020, KWC sits with a 5-8 record -- but, more importantly, owns a 4-2 mark in league play.
After all, as Cooper has stated this season, it's doubtful that anyone in the G-MAC will receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The field of work simply isn't there. Instead, if Wesleyan wants to get there, it'll have to win the conference tournament.
With that in mind, there's no better way to set yourself up for success than racking up victories against league foes and earning a high seed in the conference tournament.
Based on the G-MAC's new point-rating system, which is calculated based on the quality of wins and losses against conference competition, Wesleyan currently sits fourth in the league standings.
The Panthers have benefitted due to the fact that their only conference losses -- to Cedarville and Walsh -- have come against the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the league. Meanwhile, Wesleyan's wins against Ohio Dominican, Tiffin, Trevecca Nazarene and, most recently, Malone, have lifted the Panthers to a nice position.
All of this came after the Panthers started the year 1-5, too.
So how did Cooper & Co. turn things around?
KWC started taking better care of the ball, dropping its turnover mark to just 9.1 per game since the start of December. Before that, Wesleyan gave the ball away 14 times per outing.
Lower turnover marks mean more opportunities to score, which Wesleyan has also done more of lately -- posting 75.7 points per game in its last seven contests.
And, perhaps the most encouraging sign of things to come, is how the Panthers are doing it.
Any one of Wesleyan's trio of guards -- 6-foot-1 senior Adam Goetz (16.8 ppg), 6-1 junior Jo Griffin (10.2 ppg) and 6-3 sophomore Wyatt Battaile (9.9 ppg) -- could have a big night. The three are tops on the roster in 3-point shooting, as well, and all three are capable of driving to the basket.
Stew Currie, a 6-7 junior forward, is a strong, tenacious playmaker and rebounder off the bench. Zach Hopewell, a 6-2 junior guard, keeps getting better and better with playing time.
Mohamed Abu Arisha, a 6-7 senior forward, played a key role with 15 points and eight rebounds in KWC's overtime win at Malone.
Erik Bell, a 5-11 senior guard, can get up and down the court in a flash.
Sasha Sukhanov, a 6-11 center, provides size and mobility around the basket that the Panthers haven't had before.
And even when Cooper has to go further down his bench -- to players like Nathan Boyle, Tyler Bezold, Cameron Cartwright, Nick Fort, Mike Gilmer, Ben Sisson and Nathan Smith -- there hasn't been much of a drop-off.
That's because Cooper and his staff have done a tremendous job of sticking to their principles and showing their players what it takes to come out victorious. Instead of quick fixes during struggles, Wesleyan coaches have always kept the larger picture in mind.
Cooper is hoping that big-picture mindset leads to the first trip to the G-MAC tournament for this group of Panthers.
All because they're learning how to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.