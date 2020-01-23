The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will look to get back into the win column when the Panthers host conference foe Lake Erie Thursday night.
Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
KWC (6-11, 5-5 in G-MAC) enters following an 89-71 loss at Findlay on Saturday, with an opportunity to snap a three-game skid. However, Panthers coach Drew Cooper said, it won’t be an easy task.
“They’re the only team in the conference to beat Walsh,” Cooper said of the incoming Storm. “They’re 6-3 in the conference, and they’ve had a tougher-than-average schedule. It’s not like their first nine games have been against the bottom of the league or anything like that.”
Lake Erie (12-7, 6-3) visits Owensboro on a three-game winning streak, including an 104-82 win over Tiffin on Saturday.
The Storm, who average 79.3 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, are led by G-MAC leading scorer Gabe Kynard. The 6-foot-1 senior guard averages 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per outing.
Other expected starters include 6-7 sophomore forward Kevin Peterson (11 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-4 freshman guard Jacob Plantz (9.2 ppg), 6-6 redshirt senior forward Kaleb Vaughn (7.6 ppg) and 6-foot senior guard Harrison Riggs (5.9 ppg).
“They have, in my opinion, the best player in the conference,” Cooper said. “He’s a left-handed player who changes everything when he’s on the floor.
“They shoot the ball very well at all five spots. There isn’t gonna be anyone out there who can’t step out and hit a 3. They’re gonna extend the floor on us. In order to get a victory Thursday night, it’s gonna have to be our best version of ourselves. It’s attainable, but it’s gonna have to be a game that’s a grind defensively — stops on top of stops.”
Wesleyan will use a starting group led by 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz, whose 17 points per game rank him seventh in the league in scoring. Other starters will be 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (10.5 ppg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10 ppg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.9 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore forward Sasha Sukhanov (5.1 ppg).
According to Cooper, a victory would go a long way in his team’s quest to reach the G-MAC postseason tournament — especially as the regular season begins winding down.
“This is a very, very big basketball game,” he said. “Not just because of the standings and the ramifications, but because Lake Erie is a physical, tough basketball team that can score the ball. Coming off some losses at Hillsdale and at Findlay, our response tomorrow night, I’m hoping, will be symbolic of a team that’s really ready to take the stretch run on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.