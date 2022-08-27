The Daviess County High School boys soccer team entered 2022 with high expectations, and although the Panthers sport an unblemished record through the first two weeks of the season, there’s still plenty of potential left to be unlocked.
With a 6-0 overall mark and a 3-0 record against 9th District competition, the Panthers are off to a quick start to the campaign — but unsteady play within those games has left coach Doug Sandifer seeking more.
He saw tremendous growth during the first half of his squad’s 4-1 victory over Apollo on Thursday — with the Panthers leading 3-0 at intermission — but a lackluster second half left the Panthers looking for answers.
“We were playing simple, we were moving the ball, we were doing the things that we talk about doing,” Sandifer said after the game. “Nobody was trying to complicate things too much. When we did try to complicate things, that’s when we turned it over.
“The first half was a really good half, and the wheels came off in the second half. Very disappointing, because I thought we had turned a corner, and in the second half we didn’t do anything I was pleased with, really.”
The frustrating part, Sandifer noted, was just seeing how much potential his team truly has.
“I don’t think we’re progressing at the rate we should,” he added, though still happy to have earned the win. “That’s as simple as I can put it. There should be steady improvement from game to game and people understanding their roles, and I didn’t see it tonight — at least in the second half. I thought I saw it in the first half and then we took two steps backwards in the second half.
“I love these kids, and they are capable of so much, but they’ve got to figure it out.”
In the first six games of the season, Cameron Bell, Hayden Boswell and Dax Sandifer have scored three goals apiece, while Sam Glover has dished a team-best three assists. Goalkeeper Connor Johnson has made seven saves, as well, for a defense that doesn’t allow many scoring opportunities.
So far this year, DC has outscored opponents 18-3 and is positioned at No. 8 in Kentucky in the Maher Rankings.
The Panthers have done a better job in getting out to early leads in the past two games, Sandifer added, but now he’d like to see a complete-game effort moving forward.
“We always want to start fast, everybody wants to start fast,” he said. “Getting an early goal is nice, but it’s not something you practice for. You just come out and say, ‘Let’s play from the kickoff.’ ”
The Panthers return to action with a road matchup Tuesday, and the DC is sticking to a simple mindset.
“Get ready for Bowling Green on Tuesday, plain and simple,” Sandifer said. “And then we’ll have another district game (against Owensboro Catholic) on Thursday. But it’s get ready for Bowling Green on Tuesday, that’s it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.