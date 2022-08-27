OWESPTS-08-28-22 DC SOCCER FEATURE

Daviess County’s Sam Glover controls the ball while defended by Owensboro’s Aiden Frego during a game Aug. 18 at the Owensboro Soccer Complex.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County High School boys soccer team entered 2022 with high expectations, and although the Panthers sport an unblemished record through the first two weeks of the season, there’s still plenty of potential left to be unlocked.

With a 6-0 overall mark and a 3-0 record against 9th District competition, the Panthers are off to a quick start to the campaign — but unsteady play within those games has left coach Doug Sandifer seeking more.

