After suffering a heartbreaking loss last week, the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team has an opportunity to bounce back when it travels to face conference foe Findlay on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT at Donnell Stadium in Findlay, Ohio.
Wesleyan (2-3, 0-1 in G-MAC) enters following last week’s 32-30 home loss to Ohio Dominican, in which a pair of late-game special teams mistakes cost the Panthers. KWC tied the game at 30 on Jatorian Dillard’s 6-yard scoring run with 22 seconds remaining, but ODU blocked the point-after attempt and returned it 93 yards for two points and the lead. The Panthers had a last-ditch effort in the final seconds, but Chris Mangold’s 42-yard field goal attempt was also blocked.
According to Panthers coach Craig Yeast, it won’t be any easier this week against another one of the league’s top teams in Findlay (3-2, 1-0).
“Findlay is one of the better teams in the conference,” Yeast said. “They are disciplined. They’ve been running their systems for a good nine, 10 years. We’re going to have to play mistake-free, keep from turning the ball over, and we’re going to have to turn them over.”
For the season, Wesleyan ranks first in the G-MAC with nine interceptions — led by cornerbacks Shadrick Kirk (4) and KiShawn Walker (3).
Offensively, the Panthers are fourth in the league with 28.8 points per game, while Findlay ranks second at 32.6 points per outing.
KWC posts 389 yards per contest, including a league-best 298.8 yards through the air, led by quarterback Christian Arrambide. The 6-foot-2 junior has thrown for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 61.3% completion rate.
Wideout David Florence leads the Panthers — and the G-MAC — with 431 yards and five touchdowns, Chauncey Greer has added 329 yards and four scores, and Brennen McGuire (270 yards, two TDs) and Peyton Peters (249 yards, one TD) are also viable downfield threats.
The Oilers will counter with an offense that churns out 482 yards per game, including a league-leading 229.6 yards on the ground.
“They have an excellent running game,” Yeast said of Findlay. “We have to be prepared for a physical game.”
The Wesleyan coach also has plans to shore up his team’s special teams.
“We’re going to have to do things in the kicking game to flip the field in our favor,” he said.
The matchup will be available on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
