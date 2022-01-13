The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has a chance to sweep the season series against nonconference foe Salem when the Panthers travel to face the Tigers on Thursday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from T. Edward Davis Gymnasium in Salem, West Virginia.
In their last meeting, Wesleyan captured an 81-80 win over Salem on Nov. 29 at the Owensboro Sportscenter — and the Panthers (9-7) aren’t expecting anything easier this time around.
“That was a really tough game,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. “Both teams shot 54%, and it was a game where the ball bounced our way. We had a nice one-point victory down the stretch.
“I would say that Salem is a team in the mix for an at-large berth in their region. At 10-4 and 9-4 against Division II teams, they’re competing for an NCAA Tournament berth as an independent.”
Since losing to KWC, the Tigers (10-4) have won six of their last seven games, with a double-digit margin in each of their wins.
Salem enters averaging 88 points per game on 50.8% shooting from the field and 43.9% from the 3-point line. The Tigers are led by 5-foot-11 junior guard Fonz Hale (21.5 ppg), 6-1 sophomore guard Tobias Howard Jr. (17.6 ppg) and 6-8 graduate guard Darius Bell (9.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
“They have as good of a guard, Fonz Hale, as I’ve seen this year,” Cooper said. “Their shooting percentages are unbelievable.
“When you have a defensive breakdown against them, you do not get any breaks — it’s going to be two or three points every time. A couple of them have range out to a step or two over the halfcourt line. They’re a very, very talented group. It’s a road game against an NCAA-caliber team.”
The Panthers will answer with a group led by 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.9 ppg), who sank a free throw with two seconds left in Wesleyan’s earlier win over Salem. Wesleyan’s other top performers include 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (11.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
Antonio Thomas, a 6-foot junior guard, has averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists over the last two games, since reserve point guard Jamil Wilson went down with an injury.
The Panthers are scoring 75.5 points per contest on 46.6% shooting from the floor with a 37.4% mark from long distance, and Cooper wants to use Thursday as an opportunity to get more players some experience.
“I’d like to get some more minutes for Keegan Brewer and Eddie Jones,” he said. “Eddie has shown glimpses all season. Keegan, with Jamil being a question mark for the immediate future — Antonio Thomas has emerged as somebody that can play through mistakes and gave us two great games, but he did not come out against Ashland — so we’re looking for someone who can give us minutes to spell Antonio. Keegan is the next guy up.”
While the Panthers’ men play at Salem, the Kentucky Wesleyan women (9-5, 6-2 in G-MAC) are slated for a conference matchup at Ursuline (7-5, 4-3 G-MAC).
KWC fell 74-66 at No. 8 Ashland on Saturday but will have a chance to bounce back against an Ursuline squad that dropped a 71-67 decision to Ohio Dominican.
The Panthers, led by 5-11 redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and 5-8 junior forward Cali Nolot (13.9 ppg), currently sit in a tie for second place in the conference standings, while the Arrows are fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.