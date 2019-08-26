Daviess County High School has been scoring goals as it likes over the first three boys' soccer games of the season.
The Panthers have been equally stingy in not allowing the other teams to get any shots in the net.
DC is 4-0 to start the season and has a mostly young lineup working on both ends of the field.
In DC's 3-0 win over Owensboro High School last Thursday, the Panthers got goals from Hunter Clark, Jacob Boling, and Declan Armistead.
In DC's 7-0 season-opening win over Owensboro Catholic, Hunter Clark and Neh Reh each scored two goals. Boling, Armistead and Hayden Boswell each scored.
Boling and Hunter Clark scored two goals each in a 5-0 win over Hopkinsville.
Boling had three more goals in DC's 5-2 win over Greenwood on Saturday. Hunter Clark also scored two more goals in that game.
"Our main thing has been finding triggers, find runners through, and we've been doing that very well in the first three games," Boling said.
None of that trio really had an idea on who might be the best scoring threats on the team before the season began.
"Not necessarily, I knew we would be a young team, we waited through tryouts, some players showed out, here we are," Armistead said.
Younger players have been willing to contribute. Boswell is a freshman.
"The underclassmen have been showing up, making good runs, getting good balls across," Clark said.
The Panthers have done well early with looking for each other, and they have been strong putting shots on goal.
"Guys are putting the ball in dangerous spots for people," DC coach Doug Sandifer said. "Our forwards are buying in with how we want them to work, not only when we have the ball but when we lose the ball, how we want our forwards to be our first line. That sometimes creates turnovers behind them that we can quickly counter. Our forwards are helping us with that."
Scoring early has also helped DC in this opening stretch of games. Hunter Clark scored in the first couple of minutes against Owensboro.
"We definitely look for that," Boling said of early chances to get on the scoreboard.
"We showed up at the beginning, the early goal from Hunter was great, it got us going," Armistead said. "It calms the nerves a lot, gets us to play."
DC is paying attention defensively, as well. OHS was aggressive and playing in DC's defensive third for a lot of the first half. An adjustment was made to help find OHS's forwards better, and it made a difference.
"That's the main part of our defense: Communication," Armistead said. "They have to tell the people in front of them what to do."
Sophomore Cody Clark is DC's keeper. Bay La, Nate Dailey, Carter Hoagland, Aaron Hicks are part of the defensive rotation for DC. Cody Clark had five saves against Greenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.