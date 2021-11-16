Drew Cooper can see his team’s potential.
The fourth-year Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball coach, after his team split a pair of contests in the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic over the weekend, knows how good the Panthers can be — if, of course, they continue to grow over the course of the season.
“At the end of the day, last weekend we emphasized what we already knew,” Cooper said Monday. “That is that we had a lot of potential as a basketball team. We have a chance at being really, really good.
“With that said, it’s tough to win on the road. We didn’t do the things that tough teams do in order to pull out a great road victory (Saturday against Lindenwood). ... I want our program to feel the urgency to learn from it, but at the same time, we know that’s not going to define our season.”
The next step for the Panthers comes Tuesday night when NAIA foe Midway visits the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.
“Midway is a very explosive, athletic team,” Cooper said. “They’re quick, they have the ability to really catch fire from deep. If we allow them to get momentum and play with confidence, then we’ll be in for a long 40 minutes. It’s an opportunity to play another game.”
The contest will be the third game in five days for Wesleyan, which has been led early this season by 6-foot-6 junior forward Ben Sisson’s 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing.
“Anybody that knows Ben is not surprised,” Cooper said. “He’s put in a couple of great offseasons. His production so far is a testament to a lot of hard work, a lot of buy-in and a lot of patience by him to get through seasons when he’s been in lesser roles. It’s an example of what a program kid is supposed to be doing.”
Other double-figure scorers for KWC include 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (16 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg); 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (13 ppg, 5 rpg); 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg); and 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (12.5 ppg).
Midway (2-1) enters following an 87-68 win over Asbury, getting 21 points and nine rebounds from 6-4 senior forward Raekwon Evans. Recardo Travis, a 6-1 senior guard, added 14 points, 6-3 sophomore guard Donnie Miller chipped in 12 points and former Owensboro High School standout Cory Gardner, a 6-foot sophomore guard, posted 10 points off the bench.
“Midway’s got some very talented kids and can pose some problems for us,” Cooper said. “If we step between the lines and execute what a better basketball team needs to do, then I think we’ll have a good night.”
The men’s contest will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (2-0) taking on Illinois Springfield (2-0) at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers enter following Saturday’s 76-75 upset over No. 2 Drury at the Pops Duncan Classic in Nashville.
Through two games, Wesleyan has been led by 5-11 redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (20 ppg) and 5-8 senior forward Cali Nolot (18.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), along with production from 5-11 fifth-year forward Emma Johnson (8.5 ppg), 6-foot sophomore forward Corina Conley (8.5 ppg), 5-7 redshirt senior guard Leah Richardson (6.5 ppg) and 5-11 junior forward Jordyn Barga (6 ppg, 7 rpg), among others.
Illinois Springfield will counter with a group led by 5-7 junior guard Lauren Ladowski (18.5 ppg), 6-3 sophomore forward Jalyn Harris (10.5 ppg, 14 rpg) and former Owensboro Catholic High School standout Ellie Mitchell (9.5 ppg, 6 rpg), a 5-11 junior forward.
Spectators attending the game will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside the Sportscenter.
