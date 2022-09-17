Madisonville-North Hopkins brought a tough and physical brand of football to Owensboro Friday night, but Daviess County was there to answer the call.
The Panthers churned out 224 rushing yards, forced five turnovers and turned back the visiting Maroons for a 28-13 victory at a packed Reid Stadium.
“Just proud of our response to a tough team,” DC coach Matt Brannon said afterward. “We knew that they’ve had a lot of success this year, a lot of athletes on the team and play tough. I think we answered the challenge physically.”
Running back Bryson Parm paced the Panthers’ ground attack with 127 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Cole Burch added 63 yards on only four attempts.
“We were able to control the football and run the ball,” Brannon added. “Quarterbacks are still back and forth — Lake (Wilson) came in and made some nice plays for us, Jack (Ball) was able to make some plays for us. We’ve just got to figure some things out there, but we continue to create turnovers when we need to.
“We were challenged up front on the defensive side, but we responded well and ultimately got the win.”
The Panthers (3-2) went for and recovered the game-opening onside kick, followed by a three-play drive capped off by Parm’s 12-yard touchdown run.
DC forced a pair of turnovers on Madisonville’s first two possessions — including Decker Renfrow’s state-leading seventh interception — but didn’t strike again until midway through the second quarter when Ball connected with Renfrow for a screen pass that went 66 yards to pay dirt.
Madisonville (3-2) answered less than two minutes later when Anias Mitchell found Destin Cheirs for a 70-yard score, trimming the lead to 15-7 at intermission.
The Panthers set the tone for the remainder of the game on their first possession of the second half, eating up more than eight minutes of game clock on a 13-play drive capped by Wilson’s 9-yard TD toss to Russ Crowe for a 21-7 advantage.
“I think it was huge,” Brannon said. “We expected some adjustments from them coming out because we had some big chunk runs (in the first half). I’m sure they went and found why that worked. We have to be aware of how they’re going to move and how they’re going to align, so we did a great job of communicating that up front. We were able to chip away at what they gave us with some misdirection and things like that.”
The Maroons cut the lead to a single possession on their next drive, with Mitchell’s 3-yard run pulling them within 21-13 with 11:04 to play.
A fumble by DC set the Maroons up in Panthers territory, but a flurry of turnovers — a fumble recovered by Luke Floyd, another fumble forced by Madisonville and an interception by Floyd in the end zone — put an end to their scoring chances.
“What an exchange down there,” Brannon said. “Proud of the way they fought when it got down there. We’ve just got to do better in the red zone, and we’ll get there. We faced a lot of adversity this week and we were able to overcome that, that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Ball added the exclamation point moments later, leading DC 80 yards downfield in seven plays and running in a 14-yard TD, faking out a defender and shrugging off a tackler along the way, for the game’s final margin.
“He’s a tough football player, one of the best football players I’ve coached in a long time,” Brannon said of Ball. “That’s a hard position to play, quarterback, and then to be on the defensive side essentially all night long — he never comes off the field, so to have the gas to get down in the end zone and to put it out of reach was nice.”
Ball completed 4-of-8 passes for 79 yards and a TD with 26 yards and a score on the ground.
Wilson also made 4-of-8 passes for 64 yards with a TD and an interception. Renfrow hauled in three receptions for 74 yards and a score, and Floyd made two catches for 49 yards.
Markezz Hightower powered the Maroons with 132 rushing yards on 22 carries, while Mitchell was 7-of-15 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
DC outgained Madisonville 367-306 in total yardage.
Brannon called the victory a confidence-builder as the Panthers head into next week’s Class 6-A, District 1 opener at Marshall County.
“This doesn’t necessarily mean a lot in terms of standings, but we needed a boost,” he said. “Two losses in a row, you start to question, you start to doubt, people in the community start to doubt, but we know internally those were two tough losses against quality opponents.
“Madisonville is a heck of a ball club, and so iron sharpens iron. For us to play a team like that tough going into Marshall County does wonders for us.”
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0 7 0 6 — 13
DAVIESS COUNTY 7 8 6 7 — 28
DC-Parm 12 run (Wilson kick)
DC-Renfrow 66 pass from Ball (Floyd pass from Ball)
M-Cheirs 70 pass from Mitchell (Juarez kick)
DC-Crowe 9 pass from Wilson (kick failed)
M-Mitchell 3 run (kick failed)
DC-Ball 14 run (Wilson kick)
