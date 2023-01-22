Gage Phelps scored 21 points to lead the Daviess County High School boys basketball team to a 60-58 overtime victory over Warren East on Saturday in Bowling Green.
Denver Dickens added 13 points for the Panthers (8-10), and Evan Hillard grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Isaiah Andrews produced 29 points to lead Warren East (9-7), and Caiden Murrell chipped in 10 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 13 15 14 9 — 60
WARREN EAST 14 13 11 13 7 — 58
Daviess County (60) — Phelps 21, Dickens 13, Ayer 7, Oberst 7, Brown 6, Hillard 4, McCain 2.
Warren East (58) — Andrews 29, Murrell 10, Barber 9, Prince 9, Bratcher 3.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 80, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 65
Landon Huff finished with 18 points in the Raiders’ loss in Madisonville.
Landon Smith added 16 points, and Gavin Howard had 10 points for Trinity (10-9).
Davonyae Butcher led the Storm (9-9) with 28 points, and Drake Skeen posted 25 points.
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 20 20 18 22 — 80
Trinity (65) — Huff 18, Smith 16, Howard 10, Aull 9, Hernandez 8, Goetz 4,
Hopkins County Central (80) — Butcher 28, Skeen 25, Jones 11, Weldon 10, Hall 4, Craig 2.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 46, SOUTHWESTERN 43
Aubrey Randolph scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Lady Aces in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic in Louisville.
Hailee Johnson added 12 points for Catholic (16-4), and Karmin Riley finished with 11 points.
Ayden Smiddy led Southwestern (12-8) with 18 points, and Payton Acey added 12 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 7 11 14 — 46
SOUTHWESTERN 3 21 7 12 — 43
Owensboro Catholic (46) — Randolph 18, Johnson 12, Riley 11, Le. Keelin 4, Riney 1.
Southwestern (43) — Smiddy 18, Acey 12, Molden 7, Flynn 3, Young 3.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 53, WARREN EAST 45
Brooklyn Stewart scored 25 points in the victory at the Farmers Bank & Trust Lady Mustang Classic in Greenville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess added 13 points for Muhlenberg County (13-8).
Rileigh Jones scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (5-12).
WARREN EAST 12 11 10 12 — 45
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 14 17 11 — 53
Warren East (45) — Ri. Jones 10, K. Lawson 6, Ra. Jones 5, M. Lawson 5, Bratcher 4, Carter 4, Pearson 4, Upton 4, R. Lawson 3,
Muhlenberg County (53) — Stewart 25, Boggess 13, I. Wilkins 5, Fields 4, T. Wilkins 4, Joines 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 51, APOLLO 46
Kennedy Lane poured in a game-high 31 points and shot 5-of-12 from 3-point range as the E-Gals fell at home.
Jennifer Lee grabbed seven boards and dished three assists for Apollo (6-15).
Morgan Alexander scored 17 points for Graves County (16-4), and Conlee Spann chipped in 10 points.
GRAVES COUNTY 13 11 18 9 — 51
Graves County (51) — Alexander 17, Spann 10, Hayden 9, Winfrey 7, Kemp 3, Thompson 3, Riley 2.
Apollo (46) — Lane 31, Survant 7, Lee 5, Sapp 2.
FRIDAY
GRAYSON COUNTY 44, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 38
Kenzie McDowell scored 15 points in the Lady Raiders’ loss in Leitchfield.
Josie Aull added 12 points for Trinity (2-15).
Sydney Perkins scored 19 points for Grayson County (7-11), and Aryssa Riggs finished with 11 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 9 9 12 14 — 44
Trinity (38) — McDowell 15, Aull 12, E. McDaniel 5, Payne 4, M. McDaniel 2.
Grayson County (44) — Perkins 19, Riggs 11, Blanton 5, Narvaez 4, Vanmeter 4, Jones 1.
