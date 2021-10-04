DC faces Catholic on Monday; Apollo plays OHS on Tuesday
Daviess County will look to take the first step of what the Panthers hope is a long postseason run when the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament kicks off Monday.
DC, which went 15-1-4 overall and 6-0 against district competition in the regular season, enters as the No. 1 seed and will face fourth-seeded Owensboro Catholic (4-8-1, 0-6) at 7:45 p.m. at OCHS’s Independence Field.
The Panthers won both regular-season meetings — 7-1 in the season opener Aug. 12 and 5-0 on Sept. 2 — but coach Doug Sandifer’s squad isn’t worrying about the past.
“This is a new season,” Sandifer said. “Every game, in essence, is an elimination game now, so we’ve got to come prepared to play each night and prepare to play our best soccer.”
The balanced Panthers feature scoring up and down their lineup, led by Tanner Andersen and Sean Higgs with 11 and 10 goals, respectively. Carson Thomas paces DC with six assists.
Ten players have scored at least three goals for DC, and nine Panthers have dished at least three assists apiece.
“This year is different,” Sandifer said. “The last few years, we’ve had a guy that’s been our leader in goals, and teams obviously key on those individuals. This year, we’ve had better balance and more guys capable of scoring for us, and I think that makes us a little more difficult to prepare for.”
Catholic is led in scoring by Austin Martin with 12 goals, while Brody Martin has passed for a team-best six assists. Both players scored on penalty kicks in the Aces’ 2-0 win over Grayson County to cap the regular season.
“Catholic is a very hard-working team on the field,” Sandifer noted. “They create their opportunities through their effort. They’ve got some guys in their attack who we’ve got to be very mindful of.
“If we do our job on that end, then I think offensively we’ve got a lot of things we can throw at them and, hopefully, create opportunities through our attack.”
The first round continues Tuesday night when No. 2 seed Apollo (10-8, 4-2) takes on Owensboro (8-9-2, 2-4) at 7:45 at OCHS.
The Eagles won both matchups — a pair of 1-0 decisions on Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 — but coach Ryan Poirier has insisted to his squad that either game could have easily gone the other way.
“We know both games were super close, and the margin of error was very thin,” he said. “We expect it to be a really close game, but we feel good.”
Apollo is paced by senior Harrison Bowman, who’s tallied 17 goals and seven assists this season. Terance Twihenya has also passed for seven assists. The deep and talented Eagles have played more than 25 players at certain points this year, as well.
For Poirier, his team’s success will depend on its mental approach.
“The first round of district is about keeping the kids playing in the moment and focusing on the game ahead of them,” he said. “We’re keeping them grounded and focused, taking it one game at a time.”
Sang Thang leads Owensboro with 14 goals and 13 assists, with Aiden Frego adding eight goals and Peter Saang posting nine assists.
“We’ve seen them play a little bit here and there,” Poirier said of the Red Devils. “They’re getting better all the time. I don’t think they’re going to make it easy for us.
“At this point of the year, there’s not a lot of formation or tactic stuff you’re going to do. You’ve figured out what your team is — it’s more about making sure the kids are in a good mental state and ready to go.”
The 9th District Tournament title game is set for Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
• In the 10th District Tournament, Ohio County (14-3-1) will play Muhlenberg County (6-8-2) for the championship Monday at 7 p.m. at Muhlenberg County High School.
• In the 11th District Tournament, Grayson County (5-9-2) and Butler County (0-8) play in the first round Monday at 7 p.m. in Brandenburg. Top seed and host Meade County (11-6-2) will play the winner for the district title Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.