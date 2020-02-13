The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will begin a five-game road trip to close the regular season when the Panthers travel to take on Ohio Valley on Thursday.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Snyder Activity Center in Vienna, West Virginia.
Wesleyan (8-13, 7-7 in G-MAC) enters following Saturday’s last-second 67-66 win over Hillsdale, but Panthers coach Drew Cooper is looking back to his team’s 75-70 victory over Ohio Valley on Jan. 9 as motivation moving forward.
“They outworked us physically,” Cooper said. “We gave up 15 offensive rebounds, and there were a lot of different 50-50 scrums that we lost out on. They are a very physical basketball team. They’re strong, they’ve got some big boys. We went into that game with a very passive mentality physically, and that hurt us.”
The Panthers were led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz’s 24 points, while former Apollo High School standout Nathan Boyle notched a career-best 18 points. Both knocked down 6-of-7 shots from 3-point range.
“We got some good shooting performances,” Cooper said. “If we didn’t have those, then we would’ve lost the game. We got up 17 points in the second half, then just flipped the switch off. We really did not play our best basketball, and if we don’t show up any better than that on the road, we’ll get beat.”
Ohio Valley (4-19, 1-12) enters on a seven-game losing skid, but Cooper isn’t taking the Fighting Scots lightly.
“They’re 4-19, but we’re 8-13,” he said. “We’ve won a couple of close games, and they’ve dropped a couple of close games. If they pick up a couple of those and we drop a couple, we virtually have the same record. I think it’s gonna be an opportunity to validate not just a win on Saturday, but a very good week of basketball that we played.
“Our whole season’s gonna come down to us winning on the road.”
Ohio Valley features a starting lineup that includes 6-5 junior guard Dylan Harrison (17 ppg), 6-3 junior guard Keon Claiborne (15 ppg), 6-4 redshirt junior guard Ognjen Vasiljevic (12.9 ppg), 6-4 junior guard Parker Black (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and 6-8 redshirt senior forward David Adeyemo (5.9 ppg).
The Panthers will counter with a starting group of Goetz (16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.5 ppg, 4 apg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.5 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov (4.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
“You don’t win on the road if you’re not at your very best,” Cooper said. “In terms of adjustments from the first time we played then, I just hope we show up ready to hit first and take on a strong, physical team that overwhelmed us with their toughness the first time.
“I think we’re an improved team defensively, and we’re trying to make the same strides offensively, in terms of playing fast and not turning the ball over. All I ask of our guys is when that ball’s tossed up, you have to be ready for a physical battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.