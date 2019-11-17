Kentucky Wesleyan College saved its best for last to close out the 2019 football season.
The Panthers were jumping up and down, whooping it up on their sideline as the last minute ran off the clock at Independence Bank Field.
They danced in a large group, hoisting the Founder's Cup.
Along with the Founder's Cup, the KWC football team lifted coach Craig Yeast in the air and carried him on their shoulders in the victory celebration as well.
It was a celebration of a lot of firsts on the last Saturday of the season.
The Panthers upended Alderson Broaddus 41-30 at Steele Stadium.
That was their first victory of the season, and the Panthers finished 1-10.
This was also the first time KWC had beaten Alderson Broaddus in five tries.
"I'm happy for our coaches and players especially," Yeast said, finishing out his first season at KWC. "It felt great to get that first win. I was happy to send our seniors out with a win."
KWC led from start to finish. Corey Johnson had touchdown runs of nine yards, six yards and one yard to lead the Panthers. Chauncey Greer caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Wiley Cain. Mike McGee hit Austin Frasier with a 6-yard scoring strike for KWC's first touchdown.
The last two touchdowns by Johnson were inside the last seven minutes of the game, and gave KWC a 41-24 lead.
Alderson Broaddus scored a touchdown on the last play of the game for the final margin.
KWC finished with 468 yards in total offense, 228 on the ground. AB had 392 yards total, but only 61 on the ground.
Johnson finished with 146 yards on 22 carries for KWC. Cain hit 16-of-24 passes for 168 yards.
The Panthers defense intercepted AB quarterback Joe Czelusniak four times, and he threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns.
"We had great balance on offense," Yeast said. "Corey Johnson had an excellent game running the football. Our defense was as good as it's been all year. We forced six turnovers and had four sacks.
AB 3-14-0-13 -- 30
KWC -13-7-14 -- 41
K-Frasier 6 pass from McGee (Mangold kick)
A-Hampton 24 FG
K-Greer 47 pass from Cain (kick failed)
A-Bishop 6 run (Hampton kick)
K-Johnson 9 run (Mangold kick)
A-Pegley 11 pass from Czelusniak (Hampton kick)
K-Elliott 33 run (Mangold kick)
A-Bishop 8 run (Hampton kick)
K-Johnson 6 run (Mangold kick)
K-Johnson 1 run (Mangold kick)
A-Pegley 5 pass from Czelusniak (no kick)
