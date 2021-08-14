When the dust settled on last year’s cross country season, the Daviess County High School boys stood as the fourth-best team in Class 3-A in the state.
The Panthers have their sights set on another top showing in 2021, along with a number of other programs that will look to achieve their own success on the course.
APOLLO
The Eagles, who finished fifth at the Class 3-A, Region 1 meet and 19th in state competition last year, have the opportunity to be even better in 2021.
Junior Thomas Ashby returns after placing third in the region and 20th at state a year ago. He’ll be joined by an experienced group that also includes sophomores Josh Thomas (35th at region) and Austin King (52nd), along with juniors Michael Gray (60th) and Logan Studstill (67th).
Rounding out Apollo’s roster are freshman Emmitt Ray Brock, senior Jonathan Hooker, junior Blake Mullins, freshman Madden Nolan Rhoads, junior Guvner Roebuck and junior Julyan Santiago.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Following the graduation of seven seniors from last season’s Region 1 championship squad, the Panthers will rely on seniors Justin Shelton (eighth at region) and Eli McClelland to lead the way this year. Juniors Bryson McGary (12th) and Caleb Tidwell (15th), along with sophomore Nolan Kurz (ninth), are all expected to produce, as well.
Veteran DC coach Mark Fortney has set the bar high for his team once again, as the Panthers will look to capture another City-County title, their 36th regional title in the vaunted program’s history and, perhaps, even a state championship.
In order to do that, he added, each runner has to compete with an unselfish attitude, even as the individual accolades are sure to come.
“We are a very team-oriented program this year,” he said, “but we will have several individuals who can compete for individual titles along the way.
“Having a successful year comes down to several things — having our athletes be consistent in their training and racing each week, enjoying the process of becoming a better team over the season, and, as always, having fun and enjoying each other during the year is what it’s all about. Having good racing results brings fun and joy to all of us throughout the season.”
Also contributing to DC’s cause will be newcomers in sophomores Jack Hamilton, Brayden Kaelin, Zach McCaslin and Aidan Taylor.
“I have seen big improvements from each of these guys with their summer training,” Fortney said. “It’s exciting to watch young kids improve with hard work.”
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils return two of their top runners from last year’s squad in junior Adrien Askin (25th at region) and sophomore Jacob Coleman (47th).
Sophomore Beckett Gilmore (72nd) also provides experience after competing at the Class 3-A, Region 1 meet.
Others listed on the Owensboro roster include freshman Htee Htoo, sophomore Jacob Ladwig and senior Francisco Parra.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces lost several key contributors from last year’s Class A, Region 2 third-place squad, but junior Braden Davis (21st) returns to provide valuable experience.
“Behind him is a number of newcomers, of which some have never run before,” Catholic coach Scott Lowe said. “The goal for this year is to train the newcomers and have them gain experience this year so that we can build for the years to come.”
Without any seniors on the team, the Aces will feature two freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors.
“The Aces will strive to be the best we can be this year,” Lowe added.
HANCOCK COUNTY
The young Hornets will be led by eighth-grader Hunter Stephens, who finished 37th at last season’s Class A, Region 2 meet.
“The boys’ team is just so young and inexperienced that it’s really hard to say how things will turn out until we get a few races into the season,” Hancock County coach Wes Meserve said.
Though Meserve doesn’t have specific expectations for the Hornets, he’d like to simply see continued improvement throughout the year.
“They are young, fun to coach, and have a lot of potential,” he said. “I think steady progress this season will lead to big success over the next two years.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Mustangs rolled to a runner-up finish at last year’s Class 3-A, Region 1 meet, and coach Todd Culbertson expects that experience to pay dividends in 2021.
Muhlenberg County will lean heavily on senior Grant Mefford (24th at region) and juniors Jake Strader (16th) and Landon Groves (45th) for leadership.
“I look for Mefford to have a breakout year to perform at a high level as an individual since he is a much stronger athlete than a year ago,” Culbertson said. “Mefford has the potential to be one of the best runners in our region and will provide a huge impact on the success of our team.
“Both Strader and Groves have worked extremely hard during the offseason and have already improved tremendously coming into practice.”
Other key contributors will be senior Carson Groves (38th) and freshman Bryce Revo (14th), alongside seniors Bryson Morris, Isaac Evans and freshmen Ethan Bletzinger and Miles Bethel.
“Even though our boys’ team is not quite as deep as years past, I feel like if we can stay healthy and pack it up near the finish, we will have a good chance to do well in our region again this year,” Culbertson said.
OHIO COUNTY
The deep Eagles return a wealth of experience for 2021, as Ohio County will look to compete for a Class 3-A, Region 2 championship.
Top returners include junior Jayden Peech (49th at region last year), sophomore Dylan Phillips (52nd), eighth-grader Asher Alvey (54th), junior Andrew Bratcher (57th), freshman Gavin Peech (58th) and freshman William McConnell (61st).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
The sophomore-heavy Raiders expect a period of growth as they look to build on their seventh-place finish at last season’s Class A, Region 2 meet.
Sophomore Jacob Howard (12th at region) returns to pace a group that includes junior Landon Smith (34th), sophomore Dalton Millay (44th), sophomore Jonathan Miller (50th), sophomore Christian Miller (59th) and senior Nicholas Ward (66th).
According to coach Kristen Mikulcik, Trinity has plenty of untapped potential for the year ahead.
“Most of our runners are still pretty young,” Mikulcik said, “but we’re expecting a lot of growth this season.”
