Though the Daviess County High School football team is only four sessions into its spring practice schedule, the Panthers already feel ahead of schedule.
Even without every player available, head coach Matt Brannon said Wednesday, DCHS has already seen productive efforts from throughout the roster.
“Practice is good,” he said. “We have a lot of multi-sport athletes — we have several on the track team, a few baseball players — so we’ve been hit or miss on having a full squad but we’ve been able to get our young guys some looks.
“We’ve actually had a couple of really good days of running some plays at each other, some scrimmage-based things. That’s what we want to focus on this year.”
The Panthers, coming off last year’s 11-2 campaign and a trip to the KHSAA Class 6-A playoff quarterfinals, return a number of experienced players, which Brannon said has allowed his team to move forward quickly through spring practice.
“We’re definitely ahead of the curve when it comes to that,” he said. “We’re missing a few receivers, but Bryson Parm has been able to come out. Jack Ball’s taking snaps for us at quarterback, the offensive line’s been there. Offensively, we’ve looked really good — different than what we looked like last year — but I definitely think that’ll be our strong point going into preseason for sure.”
As far as the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers are taking an open-minded approach.
“We’re trying out a few different looks,” Brannon said. “I’ve always had the mentality of not fitting a square peg into a round hole. We have different personnel this year based on graduation, and some younger kids are stepping up. We’re trying to find a scheme that fits who we’ve got and keeps us from having to play 10 guys on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve had some good competitions, but evaluation is not the priority for us. It’s about teaching and learning, giving some opportunities for guys who may not typically get a chance during the season. It’s allowing us to find a couple spots for young guys to fit in there.”
DCHS has also benefitted from the addition of a physical education class that lets most of its football players condition and work out during the day — allowing coaches to focus more on football-centric teaching after school.
“We’ve gotten to do a lot more than we normally do with football terminology and schemes since we can do all of our training during the school day,” Brannon added. “We’ve gotten to accomplish more out on the field.”
More than anything else, DCHS coaches just want to see their players progress each day.
“We’re not making any final determinations until we get more consistent play,” Brannon noted. “We’re still limited on contact, we’re not taking anybody to the ground. We want to teach, have fun and not get anybody hurt.”
