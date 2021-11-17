An increased level of physicality and defensive intensity helped the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team capture a 72-48 victory over Midway on Tuesday night in the Panthers’ home opener at the Sportscenter.
After trailing 34-33 at intermission, Wesleyan (2-1) held the Eagles to just 22% shooting in the second half. The Panthers outscored Midway 22-3 over the first 12 minutes of the second half — and their lead was never threatened from there.
Even with KWC’s offensive shortcomings, fourth-year coach Drew Cooper said, it was his squad’s defensive pressure that shifted momentum after halftime.
“We missed shots we can make, we didn’t collect and finish at the rim with poise,” he said. “I thought the 40 minutes, in general, were frustrating, because it was like making plays was right on the tip of our tongue.
“The defense is what did it for us. We never really polished up offensively to score every time like we needed to.”
Part of that stemmed from nerves of playing their home opener, Cooper said, but the Panthers didn’t lose sight of the challenge that Midway (2-2) presented
“Our guys really respected them,” he said. “That was good to see, because you tell them all week, ‘If you don’t show up, this team will come in and beat you, they have some very explosive scorers.’ But you still don’t know if they believe.
“Our guys really, really believed us and did a great job of respecting how explosive they are from a defensive standpoint.”
Ben Sisson scored a game-best 21 points to lead Wesleyan’s charge, while Jomel Boyd finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jamil Wilson added 11 points with nine assists.
The Panthers shot 42.2% from the field for the game, including 6-of-22 from 3-point range (27.3%), and made 12-of-17 free throws (70.6%) with 13 turnovers. KWC finished with the edge in rebounding (50-24), second-chance scoring (16-6) and points in the paint (40-32).
A big emphasis for the second half, Cooper noted, was to attack the basket.
“We made the decision that we’re going inside,” he said. “They did a good job of pressing us, and by the time we got into our offense in the first half, there were 12 seconds (on the shot clock) because their press slowed us down. Then from the perimeter, we were trying to attack from there.
“It was a concerted effort to try and pound it inside in the second half.”
Former Owensboro High School standout Cory Gardner led Midway with 13 points, while Recardo Travis added 12 points and Raekwon Evans chipped in 10 points with 10 rebounds. The Eagles finished the game shooting 33.9%, only 4-of-22 from distance (18.2%) and 2-of-4 at the foul line (50%) with eight turnovers.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday when it hosts East-West at the Sportscenter. After that, the Panthers will host traditional rival Southern Indiana on Wednesday.
“The goal for the rest of the week is to, of course, get another win Saturday but put our personnel in spots where they feel good about themselves going into next Wednesday night,” Cooper said. “I hope they can see that ball going through the hoop, and we have some great possessions Saturday to help catapult us into Wednesday against USI.”
MIDWAY 34 14 — 48
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 33 39 — 72
Midway (48) — Gardner 13, Travis 12, Evans 10, Keaton 6, Miller 4, Tate 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (72) — Sisson 21, Boyd 15, Wilson 11, Roland 9, Jones Jr. 8, Thomas 6, Sukhanov 2.
