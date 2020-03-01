Zach Hopewell scored 22 points, Adam Goetz finished with 21 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team overcame a 16-point deficit to take a 79-76 win over Tiffin on Saturday in Tiffin, Ohio.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 11-15 overall and 9-9 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition heading into postseason competition.
“We shoot 62% in the second half — that means you’re taking good shots, and I thought we executed our stuff very well,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. “This win does a lot for us.
“This isn’t a glorious feat or anything, but it would be the best record Kentucky Wesleyan has had since the five new teams have come in from the GLIAC and the G-MAC became a formidable conference. In terms of where we’re at as a program, winning each little battle is very important. Today was good for us.”
KWC fell behind 36-20 with 2:44 left in the first half, but a 3-pointer by Wyatt Battaile helped spark a 7-2 run — pulling Wesleyan within 11 points at intermission.
The Panthers trailed 62-52 following Brevin Brimble’s jump shot with 8:48 left in the contest, but a layup from Battaile and a 3-pointer by Goetz helped Wesleyan outscore Tiffin 11-0 over the next three minutes. Back-to-back scores in the paint by Sasha Sukahnov put KWC ahead, 63-62, with 5:17 to play.
Eric Turner put the Dragons (8-20, 2-16) back up by two with a 3-pointer at 4:33, but Hopewell responded with a 3 of his own — giving the Panthers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Consecutive long-range shots by Goetz and Hopewell lifted Wesleyan to a 72-65 advantage with 2:58 left.
Turner’s 3-pointer capped off an 11-6 run to cut KWC’s lead to 78-76 with one second remaining, but Goetz closed the game with a technical free throw for the final margin.
It wasn’t the start that Cooper wanted, but he’ll take it.
“As the game started going on, we were not playing with any type of concentration at all,” he said, noting the late tipoff after the KWC women’s game went to double overtime and following Tiffin’s Senior Day festivities. “Our bigs were leaving their feet, the fouls turning two points into three points for them, fouling them in situations where there wasn’t a chance to make a play.
“There were so many things that we did that showed we weren’t concentrating on what we were trying to do.”
Eventually, though, Wesleyan’s players began to wake up.
Battaile finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Sukhanov recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stew Currie and Erik Bell added five points apiece, with Currie grabbing six boards.
“Everyone chipped in and did a little bit of something down the stretch of this game to get it done,” Cooper said. “We needed it.”
As a team, the Panthers finished the game with a 50% mark from the field, including 10-of-24 from 3-point range (41.7%), and made 7-of-10 foul shots (70%).
Wesley Jordan scored 14 points off the bench for Tiffin, which also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Jairus Stevens, 12 points from Trent Williams and 11 points from Jarell Taylor. The Dragons shot 47.4% from the field, 10-of-25 from deep (40%) and 12-of-17 at the free-throw line (70.6%).
Wesleyan will return to action Tuesday as the eighth seed in the G-MAC tournament and will travel to face top-seeded Hillsdale.
