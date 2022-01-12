The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is ready to take the next step in its evolution.
The Panthers are learning that it’s not an easy task, though.
KWC (9-7, 4-5 in G-MAC) last played in an overtime loss at Ashland on Saturday — Wesleyan’s third overtime loss of the season. Still, the Panthers’ expectations remain high as they look to navigate the final 12-game stretch of the season.
“I’m very positive,” said fourth-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper. “I think, in the grand scheme of things, me and some veteran players are looking at it like we’ve gone from not being competitive (in the past) to being right there.
“The hardest step is getting from right there to a championship-level team. That’s the step we’re trying to take next.”
The Panthers return to action for a pair of road matchups this week — a Thursday non-conference meeting with Salem followed by a Saturday contest against G-MAC foe Lake Erie, which will conclude Wesleyan’s first trip through the conference slate.
KWC sits sixth in the conference standings, but the Panthers have also played two more games than anyone else in the league. Only the top six teams will advance to this year’s G-MAC tournament.
As long as the Panthers show up with confidence, Cooper thinks they can compete with anyone.
“If we can consistently show up with that expectation of ourselves, I think we have as good of a chance as anyone in our conference to win the conference tournament,” Cooper said. “There are seven teams in our conference that, if you told me they’d win the conference tournament, it wouldn’t surprise me. I think we’re right there with them.”
Despite their place in the standings, the Panthers lead the league in assists per game (18.0) and rebounding margin (plus-4.9) while ranking third in field-goal percentage (46.6%), 3-point percentage (37.4%), defensive field-goal percentage (41.3%) and defensive 3-point percentage (30.8%).
“If you look at the stats without looking at records, we look like a team that’s competing for a championship,” Cooper said, “but you take into account a couple of injuries, a couple of possessions we lost down the stretch of overtime games, and here we sit.
“I think we have all the potential in the world. This is why I get up in the morning, I love it. We have a special, special group of guys, and I think they see it.”
More so than anything specific on the court, Cooper simply wants to see his squad learn how to win consistently.
“We’re not just competing with teams anymore, we’re better than some of these teams,” he said. “We have the pieces. I hope that these final 12 games that we’re a team that walks away with those intangibles that we stay as healthy as we can the rest of the way.”
