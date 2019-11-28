The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team used lockdown defense and a balanced offensive attack to remain unbeaten with a 93-45 wire-to-wire victory over visiting Lindenwood Belleville on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (6-0) have now won a program-record 20 consecutive matchups at home.
Wesleyan limited the Lynx (0-2) to just 32.7% shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers, which led to 28 points on the other end.
"We were happy with it," KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said afterward. "I feel we've just been growing defensively. We're literally playing as one unit defensively. Regardless of who we've played, what level they've been, it seems like they aren't getting easy shots.
"We're really proud of that because if you're trying to build something special, we believe it starts on defense and everything flows from there. When we guard really well, a lot of shots fall."
Redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton led KWC with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while senior forward Keelie Lamb added 14 points. Junior forward Kaylee Clifford and junior guard Kaylee Duncan added 11 points and six boards apiece.
Freshman forward Jordyn Barga swiped a team-high four steals, and junior guard Lily Skye Grimes dished out five assists.
The Panthers connected on 55.4% of their shots from the floor, including 12-of-24 makes from 3-point range, and racked up 29 assists on 36 made baskets.
"The kids take a lot of pride in what shot we end up getting," Nieman said. "... It's not about who gets the points, it's who made the great decision. They love seeing great decisions on film. Honestly, they couldn't care less about who hits the shot."
That much was clear by Wesleyan's contributions across the board.
KWC finished with the edge in rebounding (38-20), second-chance scoring (12-0), points in the paint (48-16), points off turnovers (28-4), fastbreak scoring (26-3) and bench production (53-18). All 13 Panthers that saw floor action played no more than 20 minutes and no less than 10.
Brianna Mueller was Lindenwood's lone double-digit scorer with 11 points and six assists.
Though Wesleyan struggled with consistency during the preseason, Nieman admitted,
he attributed the team's recent success to its string of 13 productive practices in a row.
"It sounds cliché, but we're trying to do it one day at a time," he said. "I think they have it in their head how good we can be. We all have a vision that we could be really good, but we know it's gonna take tomorrow to get that done. And the next day.
"We're just worried about putting day 14 on top of that, then day 15. And we'll let the chips fall where they may."
As a whole, however, the KWC coaching staff has been pleased with how well the team has mixed its six newcomers in with eight returners for a complete unit.
"It's smoother than we envisioned," Nieman said. "We didn't realize how well they'd fit in. This is a different type of culture, it's not what everybody's used to. You've got to buy in that you might be pulled off the court after three minutes, and you didn't do anything wrong.
"I think the connection and chemistry they have right now -- you see it on the court, but it's also happening in the dorm rooms and on campus. The off-the-court stuff is going really well, and that's what makes the on-court stuff look good."
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they host Missouri Baptist in the third game of an eight-game homestand.
LINDENWOOD BELLEVILLE|10-12-11-12--45
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN|21-21-31-20--93
Lindenwood Belleville (45) -- Mueller 11, Kramer 6, Mikan 6, Allegeyer 5, Morgan 4, Fernandez 3, Shaw 3, Smith 3, Chavez 2, Lovelace 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (93) -- Walton 18, Lamb 14, Clifford 11, Duncan 11, R. Richardson 8, Boyle 6, Johnson 6, Thomas 6, L. Richardson 5, Barga 4, Grimes 3, Nolot 1.
