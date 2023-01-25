Gage Phelps and Houston Oberst scored 15 points apiece as the Daviess County boys basketball team rolled to an 84-51 win over Bluegrass United home school on Tuesday at DCHS.
Evan Hillard added 13 points with nine rebound for the Panthers, and Jack Payne produced 11 points.
With the win, DC improved to 9-10.
BLUEGRASS BLAZERS 10 13 15 13 — 51
DAVIESS COUNTY 21 23 16 24 — 84
Bluegrass Blazers (51) — Stinson 12, Wilson 9, Dolan 7, Slagle 6, Durrett 4, Thomas 4, Hammer 3, Coffey 2, Wood 2, Woodcock 2.
Daviess County (84) — Phelps 15, Oberst 15, Hillard 13, J. Payne 11, McCain 7, Dickens 6, K. Payne 6, Brown 5, Ayer 4, Renfrow 2.
MEADE COUNTY 62, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53
Garrett Hardest scored 22 points to lead the Green Wave to a victory in Brandenburg.
Peyton Johnston added 11 points for Meade County (5-13).
Landon Huff scored 22 points to pace the Raiders (10-10), and Nathan Hernandez finished with 11 points.
MEADE COUNTY 7 16 23 16 — 62
Trinity (53) — Huff 22, Hernandez 11, Howard 6, Smith 6, Payne 4, Aull 3, Goetz 1.
Meade County (62) — Hardesty 22, Johnston 13, Ling 7, Shouse 6, Scott 5, Kaiser 4, Dycus 3, Waters 2.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 63, LOUISVILLE MALE 54
Peyton Bradley scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Paige Medley finished with 18 points and five boards to lead the Lady Waves at the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley High School.
Katie Durbin added 13 points for Meade County (14-7).
Desaine Mhango led Male (10-8) with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Alicia Mangrum tallied 12 points.
MEADE COUNTY 15 12 18 18 — 63
Male (54) — Mhango 15, Mangrum 12, West 9, Caldwell 7, Jordan 7, Brock 2, Paige 2.
Meade County (63) — Bradley 18, Medley 18, Durbin 13, Babb 9, Clanton 3, Crawley 2.
MONDAY McLEAN COUNTY 49, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 47
Sarah Miller scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Sarah Larkin and Kashlynn Rice finished with 10 points apiece for McLean County (4-15).
Josie Aull scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Raiders (2-16).
McLEAN COUNTY 11 14 16 8 — 49
McLean County (49) — Miller 13, Larkin 10, Rice 10, Schutte 6, Level 3, Hampton 2, Lannum 2, McCoy 2, Reynolds 1.
Trinity (47) — Aull 17, Payne 9, McDowell 8, E. McDaniel 7, Morris 5, M. McDaniel 1.
