OWESPTS-08-18-22 KWC ROSTER

Kentucky Wesleyan head basketball coach Drew Cooper reacts during a game against Alderson Broaddus on Jan. 11, 2019, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2022-23 recruiting class with three new additions for the upcoming season, including a pair of local products, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced Wednesday.

Former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray and former McLean County star Brady Dame join Fares Remouche as a trio of newcomers expected to provide contributions and fit into the Wesleyan culture immediately.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.