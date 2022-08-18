The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2022-23 recruiting class with three new additions for the upcoming season, including a pair of local products, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced Wednesday.
Former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray and former McLean County star Brady Dame join Fares Remouche as a trio of newcomers expected to provide contributions and fit into the Wesleyan culture immediately.
“It was important to make sure we had a team full of players that appreciated being at Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Cooper, entering his fifth season at Wesleyan. “If your players don’t appreciate the opportunity just to compete at this level, it’s infectious in a bad way. Alex and Fares took non-traditional ways to get here, but I know they’re thrilled to have the opportunity and will make the most out of it. Brady was a great interior high school player and we’re thrilled he will be joining us next year.”
Gray graduated from Apollo in 2018 after averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds as a senior, helping the Eagles reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2012. Last season at NAIA Friends University, Gray averaged 10.5 points, a team-best 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, a team-leading 40% from 3-point range and 74.5% at the foul line.
Cooper noted Gray’s defensive hustle and intelligence as major strengths to his game, as well.
“Growing up in Owensboro, it has always been a dream of mine to play for Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Gray, who will retain two years of eligibility. “I now have a great opportunity to be back home with friends and family. I’m beyond excited for this new chapter and am looking forward to a great few years here.”
Dame, a 6-foot-4 forward, recorded 13.8 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game last season for the Cougars, who went 21-11 and reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game. The multi-sport athlete was also a key fixture on the McLean County football team, and he was influential in the Cougars posting the best three-season stretch in school history.
Dame also brings a level of physicality, Cooper noted, which allowed him to surpass 1,000 career points and finish second in career rebounding at MCHS.
“This is a great opportunity,” Dame said, “and I’m looking forward to a great experience for me and my family.”
Meanwhile, Remouche comes to Owensboro by way of Triton College and Truman College, where he competed at the NJCAA Division 1 level. Remouche, a 6-10 big man originally from Algeria, posted 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field last year at Truman.
“I chose Kentucky Wesleyan due to their strong athletic and academic tradition,” said Remouche, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “Getting an opportunity to play for the most historic program in NCAA DII is a blessing for me as an individual that loves to win. Academically, KWC offers more in terms of majors than any school I’ve been to.
“The small-school environment with the personal attention really caught my eye. I’m excited to help bring this program back to where it belongs.”
