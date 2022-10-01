Once the Panthers got going Friday night, they couldn’t be stopped.
Following a scoreless draw in the first quarter, Daviess County scored 21 unanswered points on the way to capturing a 48-20 high school football victory over district foe McCracken County at Reid Stadium.
DC quarterback Lake Wilson completed 9-of-18 pass attempts for 244 yards and three touchdowns, running back Bryson Parm rushed for 107 yards and a score on 15 carries along with a scoring reception, and wideout Luke Floyd hauled in four of his eight targets for 111 yards and a TD.
“I think we played the game that we felt like we could play all year,” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said afterward. “Defensively, we were solid. Special teams were solid. Offensively, it was the biggest boost this week from the earlier part of the season.
“Just figuring out the dynamics between (quarterbacks Wilson and Jack Ball) has been the key for us. Just a simple, ‘Hey, you’re still going to split the same amount of reps, you’re still going to play probably the same amount,’ took a little pressure off of Jack and he played his best game of the year on both sides of the football. Proud of Lake, proud of the offensive line, Parm ran the ball hard. ... All in all, it was a great win.”
After forcing a pair of turnovers on downs on McCracken County’s first two possessions, the Panthers (5-2, 2-0 in Class 6-A, District 1) struck on their second drive when Ball carried in a 4-yard QB keeper less than a minute into the second quarter.
One play after forcing the Mustangs to punt, Wilson connected with Floyd for a 67-yard score with 8:29 left in the second quarter. Nolan McDonald recovered the ensuing onside kick, and DC needed only three plays before Parm walked in a 10-yard carry to provide the Panthers a 21-0 advantage with 7:22 until halftime.
“Every time (McDonald) makes a play, the team feeds off of that,” Brannon said. “He happens to be the one that scoops up those onside kicks, but all in all, it’s just execution of something that we practice. We know that it was a good time, we had gotten some momentum there and thought that could be over the top for us.”
The Mustangs scored on their next drive when Pryor Lamb found Jordan Bridges for a 7-yard score with 3:44 left in the half, but a long drive helped set up a 26-yard field goal by Sean Higgs that pushed the lead to 24-7 at intermission.
Lamb’s second TD of the night brought McCracken to within 24-14 midway through the third quarter, but DC had another scoring flurry in its pocket.
A roughing-the-passer penalty helped set up Wilson’s 22-yard scoring toss to Decker Renfrow, who went up to grab the football near the 2-yard-line and fought off a pair of defenders to find the end zone with 2:29 left in the third.
Ball later broke loose for a 38-yard scoring scamper, Wilson found Parm for a 54-yard touchdown completion, and Higgs booted a 27-yard field goal — resulting in a 48-14 Panthers advantage with 2:12 left in the game.
The Mustangs scored as time expired to provide the final margin.
“McCracken County found a few things that worked early, and I think our coaches made adjustments at halftime,” Brannon said of his defense, which had been shuffling in players to overcome injuries. “... Those guys that are playing up front are taking all the reps, and they’ve done a good job.”
Lamb completed 14-of-24 passes for 117 yards and three TDs, and Zeno Cornelius ran for 154 yards on 23 carries, but DC finished with a 458-318 edge in total yardage.
The Panthers are off next week but will return to action Oct. 14 with a trip to district rival Henderson County.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 0 7 7 6 — 20
DAVIESS COUNTY 0 24 7 17 — 48
DC-Ball 4 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Floyd 67 pass from Wilson (Higgs kick)
DC-Parm 10 run (Higgs kick)
MC-Bridges 7 pass from Lamb (Hutchins kick)
MC-Crass 11 pass from Lamb (Hutchins kick)
DC-Renfrow 22 pass from Wilson (Higgs kick)
DC-Ball 38 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Parm 54 pass from Wilson (Higgs kick)
MC-Crass 29 pass from Lamb (no attempt)
