Junior guard Jo Griffin scored a game-high 18 points, senior guard Adam Goetz added 16 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team rolled to an 83-56 win over Ohio Valley on Thursday in Vienna, West Virginia.
Freshman forward Ben Sisson posted a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Panthers (9-13, 8-7 in G-MAC), who shot a blistering 58.7% from the field and forced 22 turnovers leading to 23 points.
Ohio Valley was led by Parker Black’s 13 points, as the Fighting Scots (4-20, 1-13) were limited to just 36.7% shooting from the field and trailed 42-22 at halftime.
“This was a good game for us in so many aspects,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “It’s easy to look at this team’s record and think this was just a victory in the making, but I don’t think anyone in our locker room was comfortable at all. We were very fortunate to beat them at our place earlier in the year (a 75-70 win).”
The Panthers made just 5-of-19 shots from 3-point range (26.3%) and 4-of-5 at the foul stripe (80%) but made up for it by claiming a 33-24 rebounding advantage. KWC also led in paint scoring (46-16), second-chance points (9-5), fastbreak scoring (14-3) and bench production (36-15).
Sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov and sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile hauled in six rebounds apiece.
The Fighting Scots scored the first five points of the second half, but KWC answered with a 12-2 run — capped off by senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha’s layup at 12:58 for a 54-29 lead.
KWC took its largest lead of the game on senior center Nathan Smith’s layup with 3:00 remaining, which put the Panthers ahead 79-47.
“I’m proud of the way we showed up,” Cooper said. “I’m proud of the way we sustained for the most part — there were a couple lapses in the first two minutes of the second half, where we forfeited some opportunities on the defense end — but the way we showed up and our buy-in surrounding what our job was tonight, I’m very, very pleased with it.”
Dylan Harrison chipped in 10 points for Ohio Valley, which made 9-of-21 from deep (42.9%) and 11-of-13 free throws (84.6%) but still struggled to score.
KWC returns to action Saturday against Alderson Broaddus, which will be played in Salem, West Virginia, due to ongoing construction to the Battlers’ playing facility.
