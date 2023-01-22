The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team raced out to an early lead and never looked back.
Four players scored in double figures, and the Panthers scored 23 of the game’s first 29 points on the way to securing a 75-53 conference victory over Northwood on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
It was the second win in a row for KWC (9-9, 5-5 G-MAC) following Thursday’s home victory over No. 7 Hillsdale.
“I wanted them to be paranoid about a letdown,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “It was good to see that didn’t happen. I thought we stepped out and played as best as we could. We wanted to sustain that effort, which we didn’t do at spots — we did it well enough there to keep them at bay — but the way we showed up, I was happy.
“We didn’t earn any points from Thursday’s win, so it was a good first few minutes and a good first half.”
A pair of free throws by Xavier Bargesser drew Northwood (2-17, 2-9) within 28-13 with 5:47 left in the first half, but a 3-pointer from Jordan Roland sparked a 13-2 run that left Wesleyan with a 41-15 lead at halftime.
KWC took its biggest lead at 64-32 following a jump shot by Kennedy Miles with 8:39 remaining, and the Panthers cruised to victory from there.
Roland and Jomel Boyd finished with 13 points and five rebounds apiece for KWC, while Ben Sisson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Beezy Fernandez produced 12 points and five boards, and Antonio Thomas added eight points with six rebounds as Wesleyan dominated the battle of the boards, 46-33.
The Panthers shot 48.2% from the floor, including 7-of-24 from 3-point range (29.2%), and converted 14-of-19 foul shots (73.7%) with 14 turnovers.
Bargesser finished with 11 points for the Timberwolves, who were held to 31.3% shooting from the field, including 3-of-15 from long distance (20%), with nine turnovers.
According to Cooper, his team’s performance was closer to the full-game defensive effort he’s seeking, as opposed to taking breaks on defense during competition.
“There was a period in Thursday’s game when that was happening,” he said. “We were having breakdowns defensively.
“It’s not about Hillsdale, it’s not about Delta State, it’s not about Northwood. It’s about us vs. us in terms of our effort and attention to detail. I’ll have to watch the film, but I think today we did a pretty good job of that.”
The victory improved KWC to 8-1 at home, and now the Panthers will look to continue their winning ways on the road Thursday at Walsh.
“We have a good group of guys to do it with, so everything’s great within our team,” Cooper added. “Our practices are great. I think our guys believe in themselves, and they know what’s at stake as we go on the road here.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 41 34 — 75
Northwood (53) — Bargesser 11, Ware 9, Wykle 9, Pruitt 6, Steele 6, Young 6, Dunn 2, Sain 2, Sanders 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (75) — Boyd 13, Roland 13, Fernandez 12, Sisson 12, Thomas 8, Jones 6, Miles 6, Brewer 2, Mitchell 2, Gray 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.