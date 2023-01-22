The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team raced out to an early lead and never looked back.

Four players scored in double figures, and the Panthers scored 23 of the game’s first 29 points on the way to securing a 75-53 conference victory over Northwood on Saturday at the Sportscenter.

