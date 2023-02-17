Seven players scored in double figures as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team shared the ball and shot lights-out on the way to a 101-50 rout over conference foe Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at the Sportscenter.

Jomel Boyd led all scorers with 17 points, while the Panthers also got big-time contributions from Ben Sisson (15 points, seven rebounds), Eddie Jones Jr. (15 points, five assists), Beezy Fernandez (13 points), Kennedy Miles (11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), Jordan Roland (10 points, five assists) and Alex Gray (10 points).

