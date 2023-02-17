Seven players scored in double figures as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team shared the ball and shot lights-out on the way to a 101-50 rout over conference foe Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Jomel Boyd led all scorers with 17 points, while the Panthers also got big-time contributions from Ben Sisson (15 points, seven rebounds), Eddie Jones Jr. (15 points, five assists), Beezy Fernandez (13 points), Kennedy Miles (11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), Jordan Roland (10 points, five assists) and Alex Gray (10 points).
As a team, the Panthers shot a blistering 63.5% from the field, including a 15-of-28 mark from 3-point range (53.6%), and made 6-of-8 free throws (75%). KWC finished with 29 assists on 40 made baskets with only seven turnovers.
“That’s been an Achilles heel for us,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said of his team’s turnovers this year. “Our assist-to-turnover ratio as a team is not, in terms of our full season’s body of work, where we’d like to have it. So it’s been a big emphasis for us not to turn the basketball over.
“We shot the ball well and we passed the ball well.”
Fernandez knocked down a jump shot to put KWC ahead 25-10 midway through the first quarter, but a quick 5-0 burst brought the Trojans to within 10 points with 8:29 left in the first half.
After that, however, Wesleyan reeled off a 23-5 run — shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3 during that stretch — to secure a 48-20 halftime lead.
Wesleyan scored 41 of the game’s next 60 points, with Fernandez drilling a 3-pointer that put the Panthers up 89-39 with 7:42 left to play.
Gray’s jumper pushed KWC to its largest lead at 99-46 with 2:48 remaining as the Panthers’ reserves closed out the game. Nobody played more than 26 minutes for Wesleyan.
“It was a good night,” Cooper added. “I’m happy that guys that practice real hard and are very good basketball players — we kind of whittled down our rotation a little bit. ... We were playing 10 in November, and we’ve gotten it to seven. People are in a rhythm. Kaeveon (Mitchell) and Alex are game-ready players at this level, so I was happy to see them get out there.
“I’m happy for these guys. I said it Saturday, but I’m proud of our culture.”
Jaden Smallwood scored 13 points and Jose Waring had 10 for the Trojans, who were limited to 34.9% shooting from the floor, including 4-of-23 from 3-point range (17.4), and made 2-of-4 free throws (50%) with 15 turnovers.
Wesleyan won the edge in rebounding (38-30), second-chance scoring (4-2), paint scoring (42-36), points off turnovers (23-8), fast-break production (26-4) and bench scoring (39-14).
The Panthers, who ended the night tied for fifth in the conference standings, will get the chance at some separation when they face Malone on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
“Saturday is a middle-of-March-type basketball game for us in terms of how we have to show up,” Cooper said, noting that Senior Day festivities will begin around 11:30 a.m. before a noon tipoff. “We did not have a good night up there (a 104-71 loss on Dec. 15). The night Trevecca just had here, that’s what the night we had up there was like. Malone couldn’t miss. They broke a G-MAC record for the amount of 3-pointers they hit. It was an embarrassing night, and it was an embarrassing 40 mins for our program. Make no mistake, (Saturday) is a big night.”
TREVECCA NAZARENE20 30 — 50
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN48 53 — 101
Trevecca Nazarene (50) — Smallwood 13, Waring 10, Mulder 8, Brazil 5, Davis 4, Terry 4, Martin 3, Thomas 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (101) — Boyd 17, Jones 15, Sisson 15, Fernandez 13, Miles 11, Roland 10, Gray 10, Thomas 5, Bischoff 3, Tudor 2.
