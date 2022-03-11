The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team had braced itself for NCAA Division II Selection Sunday.
The Panthers wrapped up the regular season at 18-9, finished as the third seed in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference and entered the postseason ranked eighth in the Midwest Region — putting Wesleyan on the cusp of an at-large bid if it didn’t outright win the conference tournament. KWC edged Malone in the first round before falling to second-seeded Walsh in the semifinals, leaving the Panthers’ fate up to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
As it turned out, Wesleyan was left on the outside looking in.
“It was a classic case of being in that final spot, and then a big upset happened in the GLIAC,” said Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman. “Grand Valley was No. 2 in the nation at the time and they were hosting their conference tournament championship game, and Ferris State upset them. Ferris State was outside of the (region) top 10 — I’m not sure how far outside, because they don’t release that — but because they beat Grand Valley, they got an automatic bid.
“They pretty much took our spot.”
The Panthers watched the selection show as a group and had hopes for an at-large bid, but KWC’s players also knew it would be tough to get in.
“There was an outside shot,” Nieman said. “We were really close with Wayne State, they were No. 7 and we were No. 8. The two games we had after the rankings were released were going to strengthen our position, so we knew we were close. The RPI was like a .005 difference heading into the last week.
“We knew it was between us and Wayne State for that 7 spot since Ferris State was getting 8. We were prepared for the worst. We watched it as a team, but we were prepared not to make it.”
Wesleyan’s players were disappointed, Nieman added, but it didn’t detract from the 2021-22 campaign as a whole.
“We were really proud of our team and their ability to handle adversity,” he said. “The first thing was playing teams in our conference that have graduate school, they were able to keep their seniors for an extra year. So you’re playing teams with more scholarship players on the floor that normally wouldn’t be there, but because of COVID they were, and we didn’t have that. Our kids didn’t make any excuses, they just went out and played really hard.”
Wesleyan, which defeated then-No. 2 Drury 76-75 in the second game of the year, lost senior guard Leah Richardson to an ACL tear just 10 games into the season. Still, the Panthers managed to remain one of the G-MAC’s best teams — even playing second-ranked Ashland to a 76-71 decision on Feb. 12.
KWC later had to enter the postseason without redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton, the Panthers’ leading scorer (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg), after she suffered a shoulder injury in the last regular-season game of the year.
KWC coaches were proud of the way the shorthanded Panthers performed against the odds.
“Losing Leah early in the season — she was averaging 25-30 minutes a game,” Nieman said. “She’s a really a big piece to what we do, and our other players were able to step up and find ways to get more out of themselves to try to fill the hole that she left.
“Then that final game losing Tahlia against Ursuline, and then them coming back and playing Malone, there were just a lot of things throughout the season where we felt like our kids stepped up in so many ways.”
The Panthers will lose a trio of valued seniors in Emma Johnson (7.3 ppg), Leah Richardson (6.6 ppg) and Rachel Richardson (4.6 ppg) to graduation, but the outlook for next season remains bright. KWC will return four of its top five leading scorers: Walton, senior forward Cali Nolot (12.3 ppg), sophomore forward Corina Conley (7 ppg) and junior forward Jordyn Barga (6.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Panthers coaches feel the program’s team-first, unselfish culture will only pave the way for future success.
“We have a lot coming back, so it’s exciting,” Nieman said. “Culture, there’s a slogan that you’ve got to fight for it every day, and we do. We’re definitely not going to take it for granted.
“The culture comes down to our team deciding what the most important things are and deciding to do it on a daily basis. We feel really confident that they’ll continue to do that.”
