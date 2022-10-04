The Daviess County High School boys soccer team will look to continue its near-decade streak of district championships when the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament begins Tuesday at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.

The top-seeded Panthers (14-4-1), vying for their ninth straight district crown, will open the tournament against Apollo (9-12) at 6 p.m., followed by Owensboro (8-7) taking on Owensboro Catholic (8-6-3) at 7:45. The championship match is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.