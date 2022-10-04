The Daviess County High School boys soccer team will look to continue its near-decade streak of district championships when the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament begins Tuesday at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
The top-seeded Panthers (14-4-1), vying for their ninth straight district crown, will open the tournament against Apollo (9-12) at 6 p.m., followed by Owensboro (8-7) taking on Owensboro Catholic (8-6-3) at 7:45. The championship match is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
DC earned the district’s No. 1 seed, going 6-0 in district play, while the other three seeds were deadlocked and later decided by sheer luck of the draw.
“We’ve been playing well,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. “Everybody’s healthy, we’ve prepared, and now we get ready for a first-round district game. There’s always a little anxiety with it because it’s an elimination game, but we feel good about where we’re at and how we’re playing.”
DC relies on a balanced group spearheaded by Ahmed Abdullahi (nine goals, eight assists), Cameron Bell (seven goals, six assists), Hayden Boswell (seven goals, one assist) and Sean Higgs (six goals, six assists). Ten different players have scored multiple goals for DC.
Although the Panthers won both regular-season meetings against Apollo — 4-1 on Aug. 25 and 6-0 on Sept. 15 — they aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We’re worried more about ourselves and what we’re doing and not doing,” Sandifer said. “We’re trying to be sharp on both sides of the ball and do the things that we feel like we do well, and do them consistently.
“Everybody’s 0-0. Everybody knows tomorrow is win or go home, so you got to bring it.”
The Eagles haven’t lost confidence, either.
“We feel good,” AHS coach Ryan Poirier said. “We have a game plan that, if we execute well, we think gives us a great chance to compete and probably shock some people. We have prepared as much as we can, now it’s time for the boys to come out and show what they are capable of.”
Apollo is paced by Hsa Than (seven goals, four assists), Dah Hai (six goals, six assists) and Hunter Dickerson (six goals, three assists).
In the nightcap matchup, OHS and Catholic will meet for the third time after the Red Devils won both regular-season meetings — 1-0 on Aug. 25 and 2-0 on Sept. 13.
“We are very excited to go out and compete in the 9th District Tournament this year, as always, but this year we are much more confident than years recent,” said OHS coach Ryan Haley. “Rather than our roster being filled with underclassmen, we are a bit older, which brings confidence, urgency and added motivation.
“I believe our boys are hungry for the postseason and view themselves as a team that can make noise. Now, we just got to go out and execute.”
OHS, led by Ryan Sovar (nine goals, eight assists), Peter Saang (eight goals, six assists) and Sang Thang (eight goals, seven assists), also has homefield advantage — which Haley said never hurts.
“We are very happy to be hosting and playing on our own turf,” he said. “To us, that brings an advantage because we use that very pitch each and every day. We like how the ball rolls faster, we know the way it bounces, and they all have their favorite sports on it.
“We look forward to playing a good OCHS team tomorrow night for a chance to continue the season with the district championship and the 3rd Region Tournament.”
For Catholic, paced by Brody Martin (13 goals, eight assists) and Austin Martin (10 goals, eight assists), the first round of the district tournament is about finding little ways the Aces can separate themselves from their opponent.
“Our results have been really close. You see all the score lines and (Apollo, Catholic and OHS) being level on everything how close the district is,” Aces coach Andy Donohoe said. “I foresee it to be similar in the district tournament. We know we have to go in and play to the best of our ability. I fully expect our guys to take that on and go for it and have a really good shot at maybe getting a performance that gets the result that gets us into challenging for the trophy. We’re excited, we’re looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.