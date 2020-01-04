After playing well for a half in Thursday night's 80-59 loss at Walsh, the Kentucky Wesleyan men's basketball team will attempt to put together 40 solid minutes on Saturday when they visit Malone.
Tipoff for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference game is set for 2 p.m. at the Osborne Center in Canton, Ohio.
"We need to put (Thursday's) game behind us," said KWC head coach Drew Cooper. "We've got to continue to form and have some personality to take on the challenge we have in front of us.
"We've got to be a group that continues to improve, and that starts Saturday at Malone."
KWC started well in its game at Walsh, leading 30-27 at intermission, but the Cavaliers dominated the second half -- shooting 74% from the field to pull away over the final 20 minutes.
In that contest, the Panthers were led by guard Adam Goetz who scored 14 points. Wyatt Battaile scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and Zach Hopewell added 10 points.
Wesleyan (4-8, 3-2 G-MAC) shot 35% for game, but just 21% in the second half (8-of-26). The Panthers made 12-of-31 shots from 3-point range39%), but were only 11-of-19 from the foul line (58%).
Malone, meanwhile, is coming off Thursday's 75-53 conquest of visiting Trevecca Nazarene.
See Panthers/page B3
In that game, the Pioneers (9-5, 3-1) -- who have won four in a row -- were paced by Jaret Majestic, who scored a game-best 23 points and knocked down 5-of-12 shots from beyond the arc.
Malone also got double-digit scoring efforts from Marcus Ernst (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Daylan Haynie (14 points).
The Pioneers limited Trevecca to just 40% shooting, including just 29% from distance (4-of-14).
Wesleyan has never lost in nine meetings versus Malone, sweeping last year's series 75-63 (in Owensboro) and 62-60 (in Canton).
• KWC's women's basketball team (13-1, 4-1 G-MAC) will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they battle Malone (8-4, 4-0) at noon.
The Panthers dropped a 75-65 decision at Walsh on Thursday, while Malone defeated visiting Trevecca Nazarene 81-53 in Canton.
