The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will have an opportunity to get back on the winning track Thursday night when the Panthers travel to face league foe Tiffin.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from Tiffin, Ohio.
Wesleyan (8-6, 3-4 in G-MAC) enters following a 72-65 home loss to Cedarville on Monday, in which the Yellow Jackets used a flurry of outside shooting and a late run to pull away for the win.
Panthers coach Drew Cooper said it was a defensive scramble for much of the contest — an area where he’d like to see improvement against the Dragons.
“They made some extra passes that we didn’t recover from,” he said. “There were some times Cedarville got great looks that they shouldn’t have gotten. Defensively, we were recovering a lot of the night. I didn’t think we were the aggressors defensively.”
KWC entered the game as one of the league’s top perimeter defensive teams, limiting opponents to just 28.5% shooting from distance.
Against Tiffin (5-6, 1-3), the second-best scoring squad in the league at 79.5 points per contest, Cooper wants to see the Panthers return to form defensively.
“That’s what we’re going to look at, in terms of defensively, what we could have done better and what that has to look like for us to defend the 3 better,” he said.
The Dragons, which enter following a 100-82 loss at Malone on Monday, are shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.2% from deep — both bottom-four marks in the conference. Tiffin also allows a league-worst 75.7 points per game.
Wesleyan enters Thursday averaging 76 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and a 38.2% clip from 3-point range.
The Panthers are led by 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.4 ppg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (11.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (7.9 ppg, 4.8 apg), among others.
Roland finished with a season-high 24 points against Cedarville.
“He leads us vocally, he and some other veteran players,” Cooper said of Roland, who collected five rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes. “Jordan was tough all night. He, at times, kept us in it.”
The men’s game was originally scheduled to follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women taking on Tiffin, but the contest was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Dragons’ program.
The game can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network or on WBIO-FM 94.7.
