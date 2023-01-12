The Daviess County High School boys basketball team has been playing shorthanded for most of the season, but the Panthers are confident that they can start putting together victories over the second half of the year — if they stay consistent.
DC has won two of its last three outings, including Tuesday’s 68-56 wire-to-wire win over Breckinridge County. Two of their previous three losses have also come by a combined three points.
The victory improved the Panthers to 5-9 overall, and DC coaches are confident that their squad just needs to build a little bit of momentum and give consistent effort to get rolling.
“We’ve had so many guys out, we kind of had to piece some things together,” said Panthers head coach Neil Hayden. “Over Christmas break, we lost two games by last-second shots. We’ve been going through some growing pains, so hopefully something like (Tuesday’s win) can spur us into a stretch where we’re playing well.
“The more consistent we are — I think there’s so much opportunity for growth here — if we can put some consistent days together, I like who we can be.”
DC, which is averaging 59.9 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, has been playing without a pair of difference-makers in 6-foot-4 senior forward Cole Burch and 6-1 senior guard Jack Payne. Burch, who will miss the season with a foot injury, led DC statistically last year (13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg), while Payne (17.3 ppg in three games) showed promise as a top scoring threat at the start of the year. Others, like junior Luke Floyd, have been in and out of the lineup, as well.
Leading the way for Daviess has been 6-2 junior guard Gage Phelps (18.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-3 senior center Evan Hillard (9.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 5-10 junior guard Houston Oberst (7.6 ppg) and 6-1 senior guard Denver Dickens (6.5 ppg), among others. In Tuesday’s win over Breckinridge County, the quartet combined for 57 of DC’s 68 points.
“We know he can score, but he’s also our strongest leader,” Hayden said of Phelps, who has more than doubled his scoring average from last season. “There’s a lot on his plate and we need him to be consistent and do that, and I think, for the most part, he has been.
“For us, we need everybody to just do their job. And we need multiple guys to do their job, where we’re not reliant on just Gage scoring. We need other guys just to play their role, and I think we’ll get better and be able to compete with anybody.”
The next step for the Panthers, who will look for consecutive victories for the first time this season, comes Friday night against district rival Apollo (3-11).
According to Hayden, though, both teams might as well forget their records and previous results before tipoff.
“It’s a rivalry game, that’s first and foremost,” he said. “A lot of things can get thrown out for that game. For us, it’ll be playing as a team and playing hard. They’ve got some quality guys that we’ll have to ready for. It’s a rivalry game, so we’ve got to get ready for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.