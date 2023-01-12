OWESPTS-01-12-23 DC BOYS FEATURE

Daviess County’s Decker Renfrow (10) and Evan Hillard fight for a rebound during action against Ohio County on Friday at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County High School boys basketball team has been playing shorthanded for most of the season, but the Panthers are confident that they can start putting together victories over the second half of the year — if they stay consistent.

DC has won two of its last three outings, including Tuesday’s 68-56 wire-to-wire win over Breckinridge County. Two of their previous three losses have also come by a combined three points.

