The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will look for a bounce-back effort when the Panthers close out a two-game homestand Saturday against Hillsdale.
KWC will celebrate Senior and Alumni Day at the Sportscenter, with tipoff set for 2:15 p.m.
The Panthers (7-13, 6-7 in G-MAC) enter following Thursday’s 59-56 home loss to Findlay, in which Wesleyan’s game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds was waved off by a traveling violation.
Despite the outcome, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper didn’t consider it a bad performance by his team, but he’s hoping the emotional letdown doesn’t carry over into Saturday’s contest.
“I think it’s gonna be a gut-check for us on Saturday,” Cooper said. “... We played as hard as we could play (Thursday night) and came up a little short. Now, in comes Hillsdale, so how are we gonna show up? Are we gonna be the group that truly believes we’re ready to make these types of marks, or are we gonna be waving the white flag?
“It’s gonna be up to our leadership of this team to make sure we show up ready to go.”
Meanwhile, Hillsdale (14-7, 10-2) enters on a three-game winning streak, with its most recent victory coming in a 72-59 conquest of Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday.
The Chargers feature the conference’s top defense, allowing opponents to score just 64.5 points per game. Offensively, Hillsdale posts 73.6 points per outing, led by 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman forward Patrick Cartier (15.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-3 senior guard Dylan Lowry (14 ppg), 6-5 junior forward Davis Larson (13 ppg, 5 rpg) and 6-8 junior forward Austen Yarian (10.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
The Panthers, averaging 69.5 points per contest, are led by 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4 apg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (11 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.4 ppg, 4 apg) and 6-3 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.1 ppg), among others.
The matchup will be the final home game of the year for the Panthers, who close out the regular season on a five-game road trip.
KWC will also recognize the team’s six seniors: Mohamed Abu Arisha, Erik Bell, Tyler Bezold, Mike Gilmer, Goetz and Nathan Smith.
The men’s game will follow the No. 24 KWC women (22-1, 13-1 in G-MAC) facing Hillsdale (6-16, 3-10) at noon.
The Panthers, coming off Thursday’s 79-65 victory over Findlay, will seek their 10th straight win and their 32nd consecutive victory at home. Scoring 80.9 points and allowing a league-low 54.4 points per game, Wesleyan owns the largest average margin of victory in the G-MAC.
Wesleyan features one senior on its roster: Keelie Lamb, a 5-10 guard who leads the team with 13.1 points per game.
