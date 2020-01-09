The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will have an opportunity at its second consecutive conference victory when the Panthers host Ohio Valley on Thursday night.
Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (5-8, 4-2 in G-MAC) enter following Saturday's 81-73 overtime victory at Malone, in which Wesleyan was led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz's 23 points.
"We needed it," KWC coach Drew Cooper said Wednesday. "Those wins on the road, with the way the league's point system works out now, are big. If you can hold serve at home and win on the road, you put yourself in a good spot for the postseason."
The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Panthers, who are set to host an Ohio Valley squad still seeking its first conference victory.
"Ohio Valley is dangerous," Cooper said of the Fighting Scots (3-11, 0-5). "There's only one team in the conference that's undefeated, and that's Hillsdale. Hillsdale only beat Ohio Valley by one point (on Dec. 7). That's symbolic of the parity in the league.
"We've got 13 games left, and I don't think there's one game we can't win, but there's no game we can't lose, either. It's gonna take our best effort to get it done Thursday night."
Ohio Valley, which has lost its last three outings and seven of its last eight, averages 71.4 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field and 33% shooting from 3-point range. However, the Fighting Scots also give up 86.4 points per contest to opponents.
OVU is expected to field a starting lineup that includes 6-5 junior guard Dylan Harrison (17.8 ppg), 6-3 junior guard Keon Claiborne (15.3 ppg), 6-4 redshirt junior guard Ognjen Vasiljevic (13.3 ppg), 6-4 junior forward Parker Black (9.8 ppg) and 6-7 redshirt freshman forward Vukasin Garic (6.5 ppg).
"They have very good shooters," Cooper said. "They're not the deepest team, but you only need five guys to be out there. They're a team that poses some matchup problems. You can't look at their record -- all of their games have been tough."
KWC will counter with a starting unit of Goetz (16.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.5 apg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (10.2 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha (7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-11 sophomore forward Sasha Sukhanov (4.2 ppg) and 5-11 senior guard Erik Bell (3.8 ppg).
Off the bench will be 6-3 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (9.9 ppg) and 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.3 ppg). Stew Currie, a 6-7 junior forward, is not expected to play.
"I think we're comfortable with our rotation," Cooper said of his squad. "People are settling into their roles. It's nice to see that part of it behind us, so now we can go and worry about playing our best basketball."
The men's matchup will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (14-1, 5-1 in G-MAC) taking on Ohio Valley (2-7, 1-5) at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers, coming off an 81-65 victory at Malone, will look for their second consecutive victory and their 28th straight win at home.
Wesleyan is led by 5-10 senior wing Keelie Lamb (13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-11 redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton (10.8 ppg), 5-11 junior wing Kaylee Clifford (9 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 5-5 junior point guard Lily Grimes (8.3 ppg, 4.3 apg), 5-11 junior forward Emma Johnson (7.7 ppg) and 5-11 freshman forward Jordyn Barga (7 ppg), among others.
