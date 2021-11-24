The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will host one of its fiercest traditional rivals Wednesday night when the Panthers welcome Southern Indiana to the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wesleyan (3-1) enters on a two-game winning streak following victories last week over Midway and East-West, and fourth-year head coach Drew Cooper wants to see his squad learn from its early outings.
“The next six games, the next 240 minutes of basketball, there’s not going to be a possession to forfeit,” he said. “We wanted to use these two home games we played to try some different rotations, maybe get some guys going that we need to get going, and have a successful week.
“I think we’ve had four opportunities to learn and see what works. We’re going to roll them out there Wednesday night, and I think we have a program that’s really looking forward to the challenge.”
USI (1-1) enters following Monday’s 101-88 loss to Cedarville. Before that, the Screaming Eagles defeated Oakland City 76-56 and played Division I Auburn to a 68-54 decision during the preseason.
The matchup will be the second in a four-year deal between the schools. USI beat KWC 82-63 to open Screaming Eagles Arena in 2019, but they didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper knows how much the rivalry means to fans of both sides, as well.
“It’s a good, local rivalry that’s good for both schools,” he said. “It’s a big regional contest between two good basketball teams.”
The Panthers will continue to rely on a starting lineup of 6-foot-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (18.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (14.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (9.5 ppg) and 6-foot junior guard Antonio Thomas (4 ppg).
USI will counter with a group including 6-5 junior guard Jelani Simmons (11 ppg), 6-foot senior forward Trevell Cunningham (9.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-8 freshman guard Elijah Jones (8 ppg, 6 rpg), 6-9 junior forward Jacob Polakovich (6 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and 6-5 senior forward Clayton Hughes (5 ppg).
Though a win or loss won’t determine how the season plays out, Cooper said, beating USI would serve as a major momentum boost as Wesleyan heads into the bulk of its regular-season schedule.
“I would love to win this game for our program and for our guys, to show them the level we can achieve when we play great basketball,” he said. “We’re going to have to be clicking on both sides of the ball. It would be nice for our program, but it would also be nice for our community.”
The action can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
