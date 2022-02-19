The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has an opportunity to close out its season with a pair of victories, beginning with Saturday’s home contest against Trevecca Nazarene.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Panthers (12-14, 7-11 in G-MAC) enter following a 75-71 overtime loss to Ashland on Feb. 12, and fourth-year coach Drew Cooper wants to see his players bounce back with confidence.
However, he knows it won’t be easy — despite what the records may show.
“Trevecca is as talented as anyone and can beat anyone in the conference,” he said of the Trojans, who are 5-20 overall and 2-16 in conference play. “They haven’t had a great season, but they haven’t had their full roster because of COVID and because of injuries and suspensions.
“They haven’t had their full roster in many of their games. They’re a team that we’re going to have to play well against to beat.”
In the season’s previous meeting Wesleyan captured an 84-64 win over Trevecca on Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville. Six players scored in double figures for the Panthers, led by Wyatt Battaile’s 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Since then, the Trojans have gone 2-11 — including six straight losses. However, during that stretch, Trevecca upset league-leader Walsh 71-64 on Jan. 27.
“The conference has evolved into a very good league, top to bottom,” Cooper said, “and Trevecca is certainly no different.”
Wesleyan is paced by a pair of double-digit scorers in 6-foot-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.4 ppg) and Battaile (14.2, 6.2 rpg), a 6-4 senior guard.
While the Wesleyan men host Trevecca, the KWC women (15-9, 12-6 in G-MAC) will play at Trevecca (4-19, 3-14) at 1 p.m.
The Panthers last played in a 71-61 victory over Tiffin on Monday, which snapped a two-game losing skid.
With three games left in the regular season, and Wesleyan holding steady at third in the conference, Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman credited her players’ unselfishness for the team’s success this season — and noted its importance moving forward.
“The nice thing is they all play multiple different positions, and they can all play together,” Nieman said. “They do a great job, and it really goes back to who they are in the locker room.
“For them to be consistently cohesive out on the floor, it’s because they’ve been consistently cohesive at practice. That’s a testament to our leadership, which has done a nice job throughout the season, through this tough schedule and these tough losses or tough wins.”
Both games will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.