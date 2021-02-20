Set to close out the 2020-21 regular season with four games in eight days, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is hoping to end the year with a flourish.
The Panthers (10-5, 9-5 in G-MAC) most recently dropped a 95-65 decision at No. 23 Findlay on Tuesday, but they’ll have the chance to bounce back with a Saturday visit to Trevecca Nazarene (5-15, 5-13). Tipoff is set for 4:15 p.m.
“We didn’t handle adversity well at all in that game,” said KWC third-year coach Drew Cooper, whose squad fell to Findlay after a six-day quarantine period. “I hoped (the break) would freshen us up, if anything, but we didn’t play our best.”
Wesleyan is set to finish its slate against four squads — Trevecca, Lake Erie, Ohio Valley and Tiffin — that KWC has already beaten once this year.
The Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted, though.
“Trevecca is a very scary situation,” Cooper said, “because they have two 7-footers. They are No. 1 in the conference in terms of defensive field-goal percentage (.415). They had a long quarantine in the first semester, so they’ve only been playing together for about a month.”
The Trojans, who have won two of their last three games, will feature a starting lineup that includes 7-foot-2 junior center Brendan Newton (11.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg), 5-11 sophomore guard Chris Rogers (10.1 ppg), 5-11 senior guard Imani Starling (8.8 ppg), 6-4 sophomore guard Calvin Walker (6.2 ppg) and 7-2 senior forward Adam Webb (5 ppg).
“Their record doesn’t look good, but they finished strong last year,” Cooper said. “It’s going to be a very hard game. It’s a game where you need to shoot the ball well in order to have a chance to win.”
KWC will use a group that includes 6-foot redshirt senior guard Tre Cobbs (16.8 ppg), 6-2 senior guard Zach Hopewell (13.5 ppg), 6-4 junior guard Wyatt Battaile (12 ppg, 7.2 rpg), 5-11 senior guard Jamil Wilson (8.7 ppg), 6-11 junior center Sasha Sukhanov (6.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 6-1 senior guard Jo Griffin (5.8 ppg) and 6-6 sophomore forward Ben Sisson (4.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg), among others.
More than anything, Cooper wants to see his team close the regular season on a strong note.
“I want our guys to be in the moment and understand and play with the urgency that these types of situations deserve,” he said. “Whether it’s taking care of your body or paying attention to the scouting report, we’ve worked too hard to have missteps down the stretch.
“I want us playing for each other.”
