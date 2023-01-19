As the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rides a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s home matchup against Hillsdale, the Panthers are continuing to focus on what’s helped them find success so far this season: Playing for each other.
In fact, KWC (12-4, 8-1 G-MAC) has won 10 of its last 11 outings — the only setback during that stretch came in a Dec. 17 loss at No. 1 Ashland — and Panthers coaches have credited their squad’s togetherness for helping pave the way.
“We’re definitely gelling each game, and that’s always a good feeling,” Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said Wednesday. “It’s always good to keep growing, and I think the fun thing about this team is they really put a lot of attention on the defensive side of the ball. We’re trying to get better at every practice, every game, in how aggressive we can be defensively and being disruptive.
“We can control that side of the floor, and we put our attention on what we can control the most. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Over the last five games, the Panthers have held their opponents to only 50.8 points per matchup — more than 12 points better than their yearly defensive average — on 41.5% shooting from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.
Over that same stretch, Wesleyan is forcing 24.6 turnovers and swiping 11.8 steals per contest. For the year, KWC leads the G-MAC in forced turnovers (20 per game) and is second in steals (10.1 per game).
“I really believe each player doesn’t want to let the other one down,” said Nieman, whose team features seven Panthers playing 18 minutes or more per game. “We play a unique style in that we switch one through five, and we communicate a lot. It takes everybody being aware, being present in the moment and communicating. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to not let each other down and to stay focused.”
Leading the way for KWC has been a strong crop of experienced players, including 5-foot-8 fifth-year guard Cali Nolot (12.4 ppg), 5-11 senior forward Tahlia Walton (12.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-5 junior point guard Shiya Hoosier (10.2 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-11 senior Jordyn Barga (8.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 5-6 junior guard Shaylee McDonald (8.4 ppg), 6-foot junior Corina Conley (7.1 ppg) and 5-7 senior guard Reeva Hammelman (4.9 ppg).
“We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of consistency with players sticking around and not entering the (transfer) portal,” Nieman noted. “When that happens, those things get handed down through the years. I think it’s less about us having to preach it and more of our upperclassmen leadership handing it down.
“To me, the magic is having upperclassmen that don’t think they’ve arrived — they think there are other levels to get to. It makes it fun for them, it makes it fun for us coaches and people around them to still see that growth. When your upperclassmen are growing, the underclassmen definitely feel the responsibility to grow, as well.”
If Wesleyan can continue to make small strides — the Panthers’ turnovers have dipped to only 11.3 per game over the last four contests, for example — then Nieman likes his team’s chances moving forward.
“Initially, to start the season, we really had a problem with turning the ball over,” he added. “In the last four games, the girls have really put an emphasis on taking care of the basketball and realizing that, if we’re later in the shot clock, that’s fine. We don’t have to make an unbelievable pass, just a good pass, and that will lead to great things. That’s been a huge improvement to where we were at, and we’re hoping that it’s part of our DNA now.
“We pretty much want to stay in that growth mindset, realize that we haven’t arrived yet and stay hungry and find new levels. That comes from each individual figuring it out for themselves, and then we can do it as a team.”
The next test for Wesleyan comes Thursday with a home conference matchup against Hillsdale (12-7, 5-4) at 5:30 p.m.
