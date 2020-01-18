Kentucky Wesleyan College will look to snap a two-game losing skid when the Panthers travel to face Findlay in a men’s basketball matchup Saturday afternoon.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
Following a 72-60 loss at Hillsdale on Thursday, KWC (6-10, 5-4 in G-MAC) is still looking for its “trademark win” this season, according to second-year coach Drew Cooper.
“Our guys are looking at it as an opportunity,” Cooper said. “We didn’t get it done Thursday night, but these road games against the upper-echelon of this league are opportunities. We’re looking at it like ‘Let’s go in there and be the best version of ourselves,’ and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
The Panthers had similar chances and ultimately came up short against Division II power Lincoln Memorial and conference foe Walsh, Cooper added, but it hasn’t dampened his players’ spirits.
“If we’re able to get a win Saturday, I think the belief throughout your entire program and the expectations go to another level,” he said. “I think we have the pieces, physically. ... We’ll stay the course and keep plugging, and hopefully it’ll break our way.”
The Panthers will be tasked with taking on an Oilers squad that enters at 11-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Findlay, averaging 77.9 points per game, is led by a starting lineup that includes 5-foot-11 junior guard Tommy Shmock (11.5 ppg), 6-4 junior forward Anthony Masterlasco (11.3 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Aaron Overstreet (11 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-2 sophomore guard Ethan Linder (9.7 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore forward Deven Stover (4.1 ppg).
“They have great personnel,” Cooper said of the Oilers, who have won seven straight outings. “They have three returning starters from an NCAA Tournament team that’s as polished and as complete as any basketball team in the conference. Findlay is a program where the expectation is to flat-out win basketball games and championships. It’ll be a test for us.”
The Panthers, averaging 71 points per contest, will counter with a starting group of 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (17 ppg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (10.5 ppg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10 ppg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.9 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov (5.1 ppg).
“We’re looking for that win that defines you, that can get you some momentum during the season,” Cooper said. “We’re looking for that trademark win.”
The men’s contest will tip off following the Kentucky Wesleyan women (18-1, 7-1 in G-MAC) against Findlay (10-7, 6-1).
The Panthers enter following Thursday’s 69-60 win over Hillsdale, in which KWC overcame a 36.6% shooting mark to capture its fourth straight victory.
“As a coach, you’re actually proud of those wins, when shots aren’t falling,” Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “You find out how tough your team is. You always want to see them rise to the challenge and find ways to be successful.”
Findlay, which has also won its last four games, is led by 6-3 sophomore forward Sydney Kin’s 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
“They’re playing really good right now,” Nieman said of the Oilers. “They’ve won four in a row in the conference, so they’re pretty hot right now. They always play hard.”
Wesleyan, meanwhile, will use a starting group that includes 5-10 senior forward Keelie Lamb (13.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (9.8 ppg, 5 rpg), 5-5 junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes (8.3 ppg, 4.3 apg), 5-8 sophomore guard Cali Nolot (5.8 ppg) and 5-6 junior guard Kaylee Duncan (4.8 ppg).
“It’ll be really important that we limit (Kin’s) touches and find ways to stop her, and we want to play a really energetic game,” Nieman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.