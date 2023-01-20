Beezy Fernandez and Jordan Roland scored 16 points apiece, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team came up with three crucial defensive stops in the final seconds to capture a 72-71 upset victory over No. 7 Hillsdale in front of a raucous crowd Thursday night at the Sportscenter.

The win was KWC’s first triumph over a ranked opponent since a 67-62 victory over No. 15 Bellarmine on Feb. 23, 2012 — when the Panthers were still part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.