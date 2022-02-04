Wyatt Battaile scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team, but host Cedarville jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in an 83-51 win over the Panthers on Saturday in Cedarville, Ohio.
Battaile sank 9-of-15 shots from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, with four rebounds and three steals, but he was the only player to score double figures for KWC (10-13, 5-10 in G-MAC). The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers, who made just 5-of-18 shots from the field in the first 11 minutes of the game and fell behind 26-10.
Battaile knocked down a jump shot with 6:21 left in the first half that sparked a 6-0 mini-run — drawing KWC to within 35-22 with 4:41 before halftime — but Cedarville scored 10 of the next 12 points to build a 21-point advantage. Free throws by Ben Sisson and Jordan Roland trimmed KWC’s deficit to 45-28 at intermission.
The second half was all Yellow Jackets.
Cedarville (12-8, 8-5) outscored KWC 29-8 after halftime, establishing a 74-36 lead on a 3-pointer by Timothy Davis with 6:55 left to play. The Panthers closed the contest on an 8-2 run for the game’s final margin.
Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper noted the differences in both programs since they last met — a 72-65 Cedarville victory on Jan. 3 in Owensboro.
“Cedarville is a team that, six weeks ago, went in one direction, and we went in another direction,” he said. “That was clear by each team’s performance tonight.
“These teams (in the G-MAC) are really taking off at this time of year, going into February. Cedarville does the same thing. They show up, and they really shoot the heck out of the ball with (Quinton) Green and guys just making plays.”
Green finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 from long distance. Isaiah Speelman added 12 points, and Branden Maughmer chipped in 11 points for Cedarville, which made 50% of its shots from the floor, 15-of-28 attempts from beyond the arc (53.6%) and 8-of-12 at the foul line (66.7%) with nine turnovers. The Yellow Jackets also led 21-5 in fastbreak production and 33-8 in bench scoring.
By contrast, the Panthers made 32.8% of their shots from the field, only 4-of-21 3-pointers (19%) and 5-of-7 free throws (71.4%) with 13 turnovers.
“From a production standpoint, we really have to try to rally to get some individuals to produce and finish plays,” said Cooper, whose team shot less than 25% from the field aside from Battaile. “I felt like our interior, our ability to really corral the ball and shot fake and finish at the rim — we’re just not making those plays.
“With the exception of Wyatt, we really didn’t have someone that stood out as a guy that really played his best today.”
Cooper chalked up his team’s struggles to a lack of confidence in spots.
“On the surface, we’re coming in and we’re practicing OK,” he said. “We’re practicing hard, we’re attentive. I think we want to perform, but today it was a perfect storm of Cedarville — a very talented, athletic, veteran, polished group competing for a postseason situation — with a nice atmosphere and a nice home game, and they’re ready to step on someone’s throat. We get in between the lines, and that belief that you need in order to perform is absent.”
KWC will look to bounce back Thursday when the Panthers face Ohio Dominican on the road.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 28 23 — 51
CEDARVILLE 45 38 — 83
Kentucky Wesleyan (51) — Battaile 21, Roland 8, Thomas 8, Brewer 6, Sisson 6, Boyle 2.
Cedarville (83) — Green 21, Speelman 12, B. Maughmer 11, Davis 9, TenHove 8, J. Maughmer 6, VAn Horn 4, Drees 3, Vander Have 3, Dean 2, Enoumedi 2, Sipple 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.