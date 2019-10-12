The Daviess County High School boys' golf team shot 337 to finish the first round of the Leachman/KHSAA State Golf Championships in 10th place Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Panthers finished the day at 49-over par, led by defending 2nd Region champion Daniel Love. The senior, who shot 72 to win the regional championship by three strokes, finished at 7-over 79 and tied for 41st in state competition.
Daviess County, which won the region crown with a team-total 315, got additional scoring from senior Chris Salamah (tied for 74th, 82), senior Brady Huckleberry (90th, 87) and junior Nick Johnson (T94th, 89).
After the first day of action, Lexington Christian Academy sits atop the team scoreboard with a 9-over 298, holding a one-stroke lead over second-place Louisville Trinity. Rounding out the top five are Taylor County (305), Marshall County (308) and Bowling Green (313).
Competing as an individual, Owensboro Catholic sophomore Jakob Wellman is tied for 52nd with an 80. He finished third in the 2nd Region Tournament with a 75.
Muhlenberg County's Nolan Nofsinger (94) missed the individual cut, which was set at 81.
Marshall County junior Jay Nimmo shot a 3-under 69 for first place Friday, followed by Louisville Trinity senior Drex Gillaspie (71). Wayne County senior Reese Sexton (72) and Crittenden County junior Sammy Greenwell (72) are tied for third, with six individuals in a tie for fifth at 73.
Action resumes in the 36-hole tournament Saturday morning, with Wellman teeing off at 7:18 a.m. DC golfers will begin teeing off at 7:45 a.m.
