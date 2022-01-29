The road doesn’t get any easier for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team when the Panthers return to the hardwood Saturday.
Looking to break into the upper echelon of the conference, KWC (10-11, 5-8 in G-MAC) will square off against Walsh (12-5, 8-3). Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers are coming off Thursday’s 73-67 loss to G-MAC leader Malone, which was their third loss in a row and the fifth defeat in the last six outings. Despite Wesleyan’s recent struggles, coach Drew Cooper knows his team has been working hard.
“Obviously, you want to be on the winning side,” he said. “Our kids are frustrated, to say the least. They’ve been energetic and enthusiastic and passionate all season. The win-loss (record) doesn’t show it.
“Certainly, it’s very much a test to our resilience. We have some kids doing as best they can in terms of toughing through this moment. There’s a lot of basketball to be played.”
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers enter following Thursday’s 71-64 loss at Trevecca Nazarene. Before that, Walsh had won three consecutive league matchups and currently sits fourth in the G-MAC standings.
In order to come out with a victory Saturday, Cooper said, his team needs to perform well in all areas of the game.
“We have not done that yet this year,” he noted. “We have shown glimpses, we have a couple of good wins, but in terms of really playing our best basketball from tip to tail, that’s our goal.”
Thursday’s game was one of the few outings this season when the Panthers had all eight of their top players available, and Cooper is counting on the continuity to pay off down the stretch of the schedule for his squad.
“Hopefully, the formation stage is over,” Cooper said, “and we can stick to our rotation, tweak some things here and there, and figure this out.”
In the first meeting with Walsh this season, the Panthers fell 51-49 on the road. Jamil Wilson’s bucket brought Wesleyan to within two points, but KWC was held scoreless over the final 2:27 in the loss.
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (12-6, 9-3 in G-MAC) taking on Walsh (15-3, 10-2) at noon.
The Panthers’ Thursday matchup with Malone was postponed, but Wesleyan enters having won three of its last four contests.
Earlier this season, KWC captured a 69-66 win over Walsh on Dec. 9, 2021, in North Canton, Ohio. A win on Saturday would bring Wesleyan into a tie with the Cavaliers for second place in the conference.
