For the fifth time in 13 seasons, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, and co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman point to their players’ willingness to get better and play defense as key factors to the team’s success this year.
The Panthers (23-7) fell 81-77 to No. 5 Grand Valley State in overtime of their NCAA opener, but the loss didn’t take away from anything Wesleyan accomplished in 2022-23.
“Throughout the season, we improved,” Caleb Nieman said. “If you look at the way we started — all those things, as a team, can make you lose a little bit of belief in what we can accomplish — but we thought day by day we could get better, and we did. We hung out hat on defense and really improved on the defensive side quite a bit, to the point where if we’re talking about team defense, I think this is our best team, defensively, that we’ve ever had.”
KWC started the season just 2-3, but an 81-76 overtime win over Barry on Nov. 26 sparked a five-game winning streak. After falling at top-ranked Ashland on Dec. 17, the Panthers won 15 of their next 16 contests and eventually seized second place in the Great Midwest standings. Wesleyan finished the season 18-2 in conference play and 12-0 at the Owensboro Sportscenter, advancing to the G-MAC tournament semifinals before falling to rival Trevecca Nazarene.
As a result, the Panthers earned a sixth seed to the NCAA Tournament and were pitted against GVSU in the stacked Midwest Regional. The top three seeds were all ranked in the top five in the nation.
Along the way, KWC limited opponents to only 60.2 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range. The Panthers excelled at disrupting opposing offenses, finishing with a conference-best 10.3 steals per game and a plus-4.87 turnover margin.
“Nicole and I have always been defensive-minded coaches,” Nieman said, “but to have a team that takes ownership — that’s what they did, they took ownership of that side of the floor. It’s something you could tell in games and at halftime, they were thinking about defensive solutions. Even after games, we went back and talked about what we could have done better defensively. That was all from them.”
Nieman credited other KWC student-athletes on campus for coming in to assist the Panthers during practice, which only helped them improve throughout the campaign.
The other crucial motivator was the leadership of seniors Reeva Hammelman, Cali Nolot and Tahlia Walton.
“It started with them,” Nieman said. “All three of them were on board, as far as wanting to be the best they could be on that side of the floor. I think they led the charge in that.
“That’s unique, because — especially with T and Cali being our leading scorers — a lot of teams don’t have their leading scorers taking that much pride on defense as well. Reeva, if you watched any of our close games and games we really battled in, she would always come up with some of the toughest plays of the game. She had a big part in that, as well.”
Now, Nieman noted, it’s up to other players on the squad to step into those roles moving forward.
“We have a core group of kids with great experience coming back,” he said. “They’re all going to have to find ways to develop even more because they’re going to have opportunities on the floor. The ball was in T or Cali’s hands a lot at the end of games, so now those kids are going to have opportunities. This offseason’s going to be huge to grow their game so they’re ready for those opportunities.”
And, the Panthers still feel like there’s room to grow as a program — especially with Owensboro’s support.
“Hopefully, the consistency of what’s been going on here, year by year, has attracted a new group of fans,” Nieman said. “Honestly, it’s rare for me to go around to the grocery store or to a restaurant where somebody doesn’t come up and say hi or say, ‘Hey, we watched your game.’ It’s just good for our kids because I think that’s what Owensboro’s strength is.
“We just feel like the community wraps their arms around that. It becomes special for the kids and makes them feel like this is home away from home — and that’s a good feeling when you’re trying to bring student-athletes to Owensboro.”
