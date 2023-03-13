OWESPTS-03-13-23 KWC WOMEN FOLO

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Reeva Hammelman (11) drives around Hillsdale College’s Dani Salenbien on Feb. 28 at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

For the fifth time in 13 seasons, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, and co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman point to their players’ willingness to get better and play defense as key factors to the team’s success this year.

The Panthers (23-7) fell 81-77 to No. 5 Grand Valley State in overtime of their NCAA opener, but the loss didn’t take away from anything Wesleyan accomplished in 2022-23.

